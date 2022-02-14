ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Staff shortage forces changes at Angels for Animals

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihyXY_0eEPXKkP00

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Lack of staffing has led to some changes at Angels for Animals in Beaver Township.

Without enough veterinarians, they can no longer offer certain services to the public.

New law targets Ohio Turnpike drivers who don’t pay toll

Founder Diane Less said like most other businesses, they can’t staff many of their positions–especially veterinarians. She said there is a shortage of them across the nation.

“It’s one of the most difficult doctoral degrees to obtain. The competition to get into vet school is fierce. These kids compete with 200 to 300 other students to get into vet school,” Less said.

Less says it’s a hard four-year program after a Bachelor’s degree and many at graduation are saddled with $200,000 to $250,000 in debt.

Less says the reason services are no longer being provided to dogs is because cats are their main focus. She said neutering is an important issue right now.

“Cats are what’s being euthanized for lack of space and time,” she said.

Less is attending a veterinary conference this weekend in Columbus and hopes she’ll find some help there.

“It’s very sad to see how many young dogs die from pyometra and testicular cancer. This is all through the lack of spay or neuter operations,” Less said. “I explain to anybody that works here you will work harder here than anywhere in the world, but you will never make the difference you are making working anywhere else like you will make working at Angels for Animals,” Less said.

Angels for Animals also runs a registered veterinarian technician program with Eastern Gateway Community College. The clinic will finish spaying and neutering dogs scheduled until the end of April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Columbus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels For Animals#Ohio Turnpike
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Fewer than 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow: Total Change New cases 2,635,769 +2,121 Hospitalizations 110,874 +231 ICU admissions 13,049 +19 Deaths* 35,372 +367 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WKBN

Hubbard High School hosts science festival

More than 500 students signed up to participate in this year's festival that will feature 16 different STEAM activities, including bridge building, an egg drop, paper roller coasters and a science escape room.
HUBBARD, OH
WKBN

5 heart health myths you need to know

February is American Heart Health Month. Taking the time to focus on your own heart health is important, especially with several myths that are circulating on how to measure if your cardiovascular system is a healthy one.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
AGRICULTURE
WKBN

WKBN

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy