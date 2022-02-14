ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Romance scams in the air during Valentine’s Day: part two

By Jennifer Mobilia
YourErie
YourErie
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWVAm_0eEPWwSM00

In a previous story we introduced you to a woman who lost thousands of dollars to an online romance scam.

Sally Revell was not the only victim in this scam. The other victim happens to be a very successful businessman.

We spoke to a man whose identity was used by scammers in order to lure in victims.

Here is more on how despicable these scammers can be and how they tried to profit out of a tragic situation.

Revell was scammed out of thousands of dollars after meeting who she thought was a single dad named George Murry on Instagram.

The “purrfect” new hang out spot: New cat café opens in Erie

“He had the kids write me emails that they wanted a new mommy and all this stuff,” said Sally Revell, Romance Scam Victim.

After sending Murry thousands of dollars during their eight month relationship, Revell realized she was being scammed.

The man she thought she was talking to turned out to be someone else.

“I am broken hearted for some of these women because they were so trusting, so loving,” said Larry Broughton, Identity Stolen by Scammers.

Larry Broughton is a successful entrepreneur, CEO, and former U.S. Army Green Beret.

Wish granted as five-year-old enjoys day at Splash Lagoon

About 11 years ago he learned from a friend that scammers were using his identity to attract their victims.

“She said ‘hey I see that you are on match.com, how come you’re not using your real name?’ And I thought she was just joking around. I thought she was just jerking my chain,” said Broughton.

But she was not.

“I felt very guilty about this. I felt violated. I felt what the hell is going on,” said Broughton.

The scammers were using George’s kids to write to Revell.

Taking acetaminophen regularly linked to high blood pressure

“Several years ago they started using my kids pictures and that was one more thing that got me fired up,” said Broughton.

Then the situation turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.

“Three and a half weeks ago my son was killed tragically in a car accident,” said Broughton.

The scammers then directed their online lovers to a GoFundMe page to allegedly help pay for the funeral.

So who are these romance scammers?

What happens to the losing team’s merchandise after the Super Bowl?

“Often times they are overseas,” said Crouse.

Which investigators said means that once your money is gone, it’s gone.

“Several of the countries where these people reside don’t often cooperate with the United States as far as extradition. So it makes it more difficult to finalize the prosecution of those cases,” said Crouse.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you suspect that you or a loved one has fallen victim to a romance scam, call the FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Local florists say Valentine’s Day is their Super Bowl

It’s Valentine’s Day and local florists and delivery drivers are saying this is their Super Bowl. Hundreds of Erie residents are supporting local florists this year, including Larese Floral Design. The owner of the shop said that they started delivering hundreds of flowers on Friday February 11th and have been busy all weekend long. The […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Mercy Center for Women celebrates Valentine’s Day with dream boards

While other people may be focusing on chocolates and flowers, the women, children and staff at the Mercy Center for Women celebrated the holiday by making dream boards. The women were asked to cut out pictures or quotes that embodied their future to put it on their dream board. The executive director said that Valentine’s […]
HOMELESS
YourErie

Local restaurants discuss business from Valentine’s Day

February 14th is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love. It is also a very busy day for restaurants. Local restaurants told us that today was not the only busy day, but the entire weekend leading up to it. We went to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for more on how they prepared for Valentine’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wegman’s distributes free N95 masks

As part of the fight against COVID-19, free N95 masks are now available at Wegman’s stores. The offer is part of the Federal Mask Distribution Program to provide adult N95 masks to the public at no cost. Beginning on February 15th, you can get the masks at any of the 106 Wegman’s. This includes both […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Online Scams#Romance Scam#U S Army Green Beret
YourErie

New cat café opens their doors on Valentine’s Day

A new cat café opened on February 14th. This is a café where you can get a cup of coffee and play with some furry friends. Purrista Cat Café was packed with people during their grand opening. Customers are able to visit with ten cats from Because You Care in the cat lounge and potentially […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Out of control tire hits police cruiser, smashes windshield

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dashboard camera captured an out-of-control tire that smashed the windshield of a police cruiser Monday. The Spring Township Police Department was monitoring traffic when the tire rolled off of a pickup truck, bouncing on the median before hitting the windshield. The incident happened on the 1300 block of Zion […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
YourErie

Hagen History Center holds family friendly Valentine’s Day event

A new family friendly event kicked off on February 12th at the Hagen History Center. This event was in preparation for Valentine’s Day where folks were able to get crafty and create their own love themed art projects. The Hagen History Center also displayed an exhibit of old Valentine’s Day cards from the past 100 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

US Freedom Convoy met with support as they make stop in Erie

The US Freedom Convoy made a stop in Erie on February 12th and they were met with a big show of support. The convoy is supporting Canadian truckers who are protesting their government’s requirement to have all truckers vaccinated. The US Freedom Convoy arrived at the Pilot Travel Center on Perry Highway and was met […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pregnant incarcerated women to benefit from new program at SCI Muncy

A new pilot program to help incarcerated pregnant women at the State Correctional Institution – Muncy was announced on Feb. 14. The program will provide doula services. Doulas are professionals trained to support mothers through birthing and postpartum care. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, doulas will provide the mothers with support […]
MUNCY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy