Romance scams in the air during Valentine’s Day: part two

In a previous story we introduced you to a woman who lost thousands of dollars to an online romance scam.

Sally Revell was not the only victim in this scam. The other victim happens to be a very successful businessman.

We spoke to a man whose identity was used by scammers in order to lure in victims.

Here is more on how despicable these scammers can be and how they tried to profit out of a tragic situation.

Revell was scammed out of thousands of dollars after meeting who she thought was a single dad named George Murry on Instagram.

“He had the kids write me emails that they wanted a new mommy and all this stuff,” said Sally Revell, Romance Scam Victim.

After sending Murry thousands of dollars during their eight month relationship, Revell realized she was being scammed.

The man she thought she was talking to turned out to be someone else.

“I am broken hearted for some of these women because they were so trusting, so loving,” said Larry Broughton, Identity Stolen by Scammers.

Larry Broughton is a successful entrepreneur, CEO, and former U.S. Army Green Beret.

About 11 years ago he learned from a friend that scammers were using his identity to attract their victims.

“She said ‘hey I see that you are on match.com, how come you’re not using your real name?’ And I thought she was just joking around. I thought she was just jerking my chain,” said Broughton.

But she was not.

“I felt very guilty about this. I felt violated. I felt what the hell is going on,” said Broughton.

The scammers were using George’s kids to write to Revell.

“Several years ago they started using my kids pictures and that was one more thing that got me fired up,” said Broughton.

Then the situation turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.

“Three and a half weeks ago my son was killed tragically in a car accident,” said Broughton.

The scammers then directed their online lovers to a GoFundMe page to allegedly help pay for the funeral.

So who are these romance scammers?

“Often times they are overseas,” said Crouse.

Which investigators said means that once your money is gone, it’s gone.

“Several of the countries where these people reside don’t often cooperate with the United States as far as extradition. So it makes it more difficult to finalize the prosecution of those cases,” said Crouse.

If you suspect that you or a loved one has fallen victim to a romance scam, call the FBI.

