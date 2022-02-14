Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host

LOS ANGELES — Comedy dynamos Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are finalizing details to host the 94th Academy Awards, Variety reported Monday afternoon.

The hosts will be formally announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” according to the entertainment news outlet.

If finalized, the emcee lineup would mark the first time in 35 years that as many as three people have split hosting duties, as well as the first time in history that this many women have hosted Hollywood’s biggest night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2022 Oscars will be held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, a who’s who of top talent has been meeting with Oscars producer Will Packer over the past weeks, including “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm who “exited talks over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Schumer posted a lengthy Instagram slideshow Sunday, featuring some of her biggest career highlights. She captioned the post: “Big fun news comin,” the outlet reported.

Hall worked with Packer on 2017′s “Girls Trip,” while both Schumer and Sykes have programming connections with ABC, the Oscars’ broadcasting partner, THR reported.

