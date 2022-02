2022 is an election year, and there aren't many races in this non-presidential election year that are garnering more attention than Rep. Liz Cheney's run for another term. Cheney, of course, has broken ranks with most of her fellow Republicans by openly and frequently engaging in a war of words with former President Donald Trump. She's also angered quite a few Republicans by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO