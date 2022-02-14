ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Ryan & Reese’s Son Deacon Phillippe on Following in Their Footsteps

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC7HG_0eEPW7xu00

Ryan Phillippe and son Deacon exclusively talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party at 3Labs in Culver City.

The father-son look-alikes had some bonding time prior to the big game, and the 18-year-old told Katie about his music career.

The rising music producer has already worked with artists like Nina Nesbitt, Loren Gray and Kygo, saying new music will be out soon, “It's coming along. I'm about to releases some more stuff, so yeah it's going to be fun.”

When Katie asked, “How does it feel to kind of follow in Dad's entertainment world footsteps?” he said, “It's awesome.”

Ryan chimed in, “And Mom,” referring to Deacon’s mother, Reese Witherspoon.

The star-studded bash also included Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and more.

Check out our Super Bowl Party gallery below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgoVg_0eEPW7xu00

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson celebrates stepdad Kurt Russell with wonderful message for fans

Oliver Hudson shared a brilliant new video of his mom Goldie Hawn and step dad Kurt Russell - but it was sister Kate Hudson's comment that had fans laughing. Goldie and Kurt were just two ordinary parents in the video which saw the acting legends caught on camera sitting in the backseat of the car silently reading and enjoying some self care time. The Cleaning Lady actor, 45, posted the video on Instagram Friday and referenced the silence in the backseat, joking: "No words…."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kygo
Person
Loren Gray
Person
Ryan
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Nina Nesbitt
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Deacon Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
extratv

Julia Haart & Silvio Scaglia Split

After months of split rumors, “My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart has filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia. TMZ reports Haart filed the papers on Wednesday in New York City. Less than a week before filing, Julia posted a photo of herself with Silvio, both smiling. She wrote...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lionel Richie opens up about adopting daughter Nicole Richie

In a touching interview with PEOPLE Magazine, award-winning singer, producer, and "American Idol" host Lionel Richie opened up about adopting his first daughter, Nicole Richie. "Nicole was actually a godsend. She was a little girl who needed a shot,” Richie told the publication during a lengthy interview for PEOPLE's Black...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon Shares a Drink With Daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, In Sweet Mother Daughter Selfie

Cheers! Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe celebrated the end of Dry January by raising a glass together. Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Ava Phillippe, 22, proved there’s no mother-daughter bonding quite like sharing a glass of rosé! The mother and daughter duo looked almost identical as they held up their champagne flutes and celebrated the end of Dry January. The Legally Blonde actress wore a green wrap dress patterned with flowers while her daughter rocked a black long-sleeved shirt, suede mini skirt and sheer black tights. If it wasn’t for the rose gold tint in Ava’s hair, it really would be difficult to tell the two apart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ryan Reese#Super Bowl Party
GeekTyrant

Ryan Phillippe, Jim Gaffigan, and Kat Graham to Star in Thriller Feature COLLIDE

Ryan Phillippe (Crash, MacGruber), comedian Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero), and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) have signed on to star in the thriller Collide, from writer and director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Retribution, Vehicle 19). The join previously cast actors David Cade (Lansky), Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter), Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), David James Elliot (Heart of Champions), and Paul Ben-Victor (Daredevil).
MOVIES
extratv

Charli D'Amelio on Turning 18 and Her Valentine’s Day Plans

On Saturday, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, where they discussed their upcoming milestone birthdays, as well as their Valentine’s Day plans!. Charli was “excited” to see Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat perform at the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Signs With Lighthouse Management — Firm Reps Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd

Click here to read the full article. Rumors that 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo is signing with new management are true: The seven-time-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-actor has signed with Lighthouse Management + Media’s Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth for management in all areas, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The move seems to reflect a desire on Rodrigo’s part to be with a company that straddles music and film/TV, and with a roster that includes Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, artist Petra Collins, and supermodel Miranda Kerr, among others, Lighthouse would seem to fit that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Brenda Song Reacts to the Sprouse Twins Turning 30

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Brenda Song and Shay Mitchell about the second season of their hit show “Dollface.”. It’s been nearly 15 years since Brenda starred on “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” so how does she feel about her twin co-stars Cole and Dylan Sprouse turning 30? She said, “I still can’t believe the boys are turning 30. It’s crazy.”
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Has Regular Late-Night Calls With Lenny Kravitz? A-Listers Reportedly Planning To Go Out On A Date

Jennifer Aniston and Lenny Kravitz have allegedly been flirting with each other on the phone. Jennifer Aniston is not in a rush to date. In fact, she has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. The Friends star recently said that one of her realizations during the pandemic was that life is short and she’s now ready to fall in love again. But this doesn’t mean that she already has.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain reveals her rarely seen son is following in her footsteps

Shania Twain is very private about her personal life – but when it comes to her only child, she can't help but publicly sing his praises. The country singer is the proud mother of son, Eja, whom she shares with her ex-husband, music producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. While the 21-year-old is a little more publicity-shy than his mother, he is following in her musical footsteps.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Adele hits back at reports her relationship with new boyfriend is 'volatile,' plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January and early February 2022, starting with this diva… On Feb. 1, Page Six shed more light on the alleged issues in Adele's relationship with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, amid her decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency show: "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates. … Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch," said one source. A second insider cited one particular "red flag pointing to relationship conflict as a factor in the [residency] cancellation" — that Rich "wasn't in Las Vegas to support Adele" as she started nearing the premiere date. "Was he even going to be there for the debut?" wondered the second source, adding that the chart-topper had many "emotional calls" with her beau that were "actually fights" and not simply tense conversations about her now-defunct show. Later on Feb. 1, Adele seemingly bit back at the rumors about her relationship, captioning a photo of herself on Instagram, "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the [BRIT Awards] next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch [on his talk show] while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Charlize Theron’s ‘Mystery Man’ Revealed

On Sunday, Charlize Theron was spotted at the star-packed Super Bowl LVI with a “mystery man.”. Turns out it wasn’t what it looked like, though — he was just the husband of a friend. Before any romance rumors could be started, Theron posted a pic of herself...
FOOTBALL
ramascreen.com

First Image of THE LOCKSMITH Starring Ryan Phillippe

Check out this first look photo from The Locksmith, the new thriller starring Ryan Phillippe (Academy Award-winning Crash, Robert Altman’s Gosford Park), Kate Bosworth (Sony Pictures Classic’s Still Alice, Warner Bros.’ Superman Returns) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible franchise, Pulp Fiction) – Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales. Film information below:
MOVIES
extratv

extratv

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy