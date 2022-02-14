Virginia Tech opens Coastal Collaborator in Hampton to help climate resiliency

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One of Virginia’s most popular universities is bringing its fight for climate resiliency to Hampton Roads.

Virginia Tech recently opened a Coastal Collaborator to provide space for those affiliated with the school and its stakeholders to find solutions for some of Virginia’s water woes.

“It is a transformative movement for Virginia Tech, the Center for Coastal Studies and Virginia because it brings the capacity we have hidden in the mountains to the coast and we can use those to leverage and solve problems,” said Robert Weiss, director for Virginia Tech’s Center for Coastal Studies.

Around 60% of Virginia’s population lives in coastal communities and previous calls from state officials say it’s all-hands-on-deck to address resiliency.

“The coastal collaborator is Virginia Tech’s commitment to that,” Weiss said.

Weiss says Virginia Tech’s ability to integrate different sciences with each other is a culture they’ve fostered for years and bringing this capacity to the coast will help them collaborate on solutions in locations that are impacted by climate change, that some don’t get to see.

“It’s hard to reveal those unintended consequences that often time have a much bigger impact economically than what we can observe with our own eyes. That’s what I’m interested in. That’s the transformative nature. This allows us to do this more systemically because we can bring folks down from Blacksburg to the coast and be at the coast together with our stakeholders to understand problems better,” he said.

Michael Schwartz, who is the lead for the collaborator and director of Virginia Tech’s Seafood AREC in Hampton, says the issues they can work on are expanded with the increased space and labs with the collaborator.

Schwartz says they have different partnerships with other universities as well as both public and private businesses.

“We’re excited about these new partnerships that we can bring to the coast to help advance these issues together. It really changes the paradigm of how we’ve operated,” he said.

Some of the areas they’ll be able to focus on include sustainable energy, water robotics, material science, aquaculture, and marine architecture a well as tide and wave energy.

Schwartz says they’re currently working the shellfishing industry to create water circulating technology for hatcheries impacted by climate change but the technology they use often requires new sensors, automation, and control that they don’t have access to.

The Coastal Collaborator changes that for them.

“There’s a whole myriad of things that can be of benefit to a lot of the challenges we have here. We see the Virginia Tech Coastal Collaborator as a way to bring additive opportunities and knowledge into our coastal zone and into the folks we work with and for,” he said.

Virginia Tech’s Seafood AREC is also getting a larger and newer facility. It’s expected to be completed this spring.

To read more about the facility, click here .

