NBA

Xavier Moon: Goes for 24 points in win

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Moon had 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT),...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
Reuters

Heat send Nets to 11th straight loss, 115-111

EditorsNote: Recast 11th graf to reflect Lowry layup. Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the host Miami Heat sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 115-111 victory on Saturday night. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 18 straight Nets points in the fourth quarter...
NBA
crescentcitysports.com

Xavier hoops squads stay hot with road wins over Jarvis Christian

Xavier University of Louisiana stretched its winning streak to 10 games with a 75-59 victory at Jarvis Christian. Nia Bishop scored 18 points and Victory Udechi 10 for the Gold Nuggets (16-5 overall, 11-1 Red River Athletic Conference). The win streak is XULA’s longest in nine seasons. XULA will play host to RRAC opponent Louisiana Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Convocation Center.
BASKETBALL
cw39.com

Rockets’ losing streak at 5 after 135-101 loss to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) – Five losses, and counting, for the Rockets as they try to figure out how to pull out at least one more win before the All-Star break. Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, in their 135-101 loss to the surging Jazz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Goes off for 17 points

Green tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 121-111 win over the Magic. Green has now produced 36 points between his past two games, but a 5-for-12 mark from three-point range has played a large part in the offensive eruption for the career 34 percent shooter from downtown. Expect regression to eventually set in for Green, who has only been a deep-league asset for much of the season.
NBA
cw35.com

San Antonio Spurs waive guard Goran Dragic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday that they have waived guard Goran Dragic. Dragic was acquired on Feb. 10 in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that also brought the Spurs a protected first round draft pick. The move now opens up a roster spot for...
NBA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Collects 4-0 Win Against Xavier On The Road

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Penn State women's tennis team (4-3) swept in a 4-0 victory over Xavier (4-4) on the road Saturday afternoon. "It's always tough playing on the road but I think we did a good job being consistent and not letting our opponents get any easy points," said Alina Lebedeva. "Now, it's time to recover and get ready for our next match against Kentucky!"
TENNIS
numberfire.com

Kings starting Maurice Harkless on Saturday, Chimezie Metu to bench

Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Harkless will make his 20th start this season after the veteran missed one game with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Harkless' FanDuel salary stands at $5,900.
NBA
NBA

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) expected to return vs. Thunder

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 ET, League Pass) after missing one month with a fractured finger, the team announced earlier. Jones Jr. has been sidelined since Jan. 12 after sustaining a bone bruise in his right knee...
NBA
FanSided

Who Will Be The Spurs' Backup Center By Season's End?

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed a plethora of options at the center position in 2021-22. Jakob Poeltl has been a force in the starting lineup and has been the team's second-best player behind Dejounte Murray. Looking down the bench, Jock Landale, Devontae Cacok, and now Zach Collins have all provided productive minutes at center for the Silver and Black.
NBA

