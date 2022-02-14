ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Miller Grove, Saltillo Cross Country Athletes Recognized As Top 1A Teams

 23 hours ago
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning recognized the Miller Grove and Saltillo Cross Country athletes for being the Top 1A Teams in the state. Judge Robert Newsom read a proclamation in honor of each school’s achievements. The Miller Grove Hornets won the UIL State 1A Boys Cross...

2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court

Saltillo Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, daughter of Blake and Donna Gurley, was escorted by Jordan Metcalf, son of Jeremy and Danyelle Metcalf. The full court included Escort Adrian Don Juan, Freshman Duchess Jordan Cartwright, Escort Colby McCoy, Junior Duchess Julianna Giles, Escort Andrew Redburn, Senior Jasmine Gutierrez, Escort Heston Peeples, Senior Elena Heukels, Escort Brandon Metcalf, Senior Raegan Speir, Escort Ethan White, Senior Amina Terry, Escort Jordan Metcalf, Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, Flowergirl Addie Gamez, Crown Bearer Lincoln Gurley, Senior Trinity White, Escort Jacob Sexton, Senior Brianna Tawil, Escort Luke Ritter, Senior Nora Martinez, Escort Ridge Johnson, Senior Cindy Alverez, Escort Caden McGill, Sophomore Duchess Ryleigh Redar and Escort David Whitworth.
SALTILLO, TX
16 SSHS Students To Attend BPA State Leadership Conference

Sixteen top students from Sulphur Springs High School will be attending the Business Professionals of America 2022 State Leadership Conference, in Fort Worth, Texas, March 2-5, 2022. Twelve qualified outright and two others were named as alternates to state based on their performance at the Regional Leadership Conference . Alternate...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Slate Of Activities Announced For Saltillo ISD 2022 Homecoming

The festivities will start with a pep rally led by the Senior Class of 2022 at 10 a.m. The Saltillo Lady Lions and Lions will play Avinger Indians starting at 5:30 p.m. The night’s homecoming activities will start with Senior night for the Lady Lions at 5:20 p.m. and Varsity Lady Lions at 5:30 p.m. The Saltillo Class of 2002 will be honored between the 2 games.
SALTILLO, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

