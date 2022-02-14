Miller Grove, Saltillo Cross Country Athletes Recognized As Top 1A Teams

The festivities will start with a pep rally led by the Senior Class of 2022 at 10 a.m. The Saltillo Lady Lions and Lions will play Avinger Indians starting at 5:30 p.m. The night’s homecoming activities will start with Senior night for the Lady Lions at 5:20 p.m. and Varsity Lady Lions at 5:30 p.m. The Saltillo Class of 2002 will be honored between the 2 games.

SALTILLO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO