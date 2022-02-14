Miller Grove, Saltillo Cross Country Athletes Recognized As Top 1A Teams

Saltillo Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, daughter of Blake and Donna Gurley, was escorted by Jordan Metcalf, son of Jeremy and Danyelle Metcalf. The full court included Escort Adrian Don Juan, Freshman Duchess Jordan Cartwright, Escort Colby McCoy, Junior Duchess Julianna Giles, Escort Andrew Redburn, Senior Jasmine Gutierrez, Escort Heston Peeples, Senior Elena Heukels, Escort Brandon Metcalf, Senior Raegan Speir, Escort Ethan White, Senior Amina Terry, Escort Jordan Metcalf, Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, Flowergirl Addie Gamez, Crown Bearer Lincoln Gurley, Senior Trinity White, Escort Jacob Sexton, Senior Brianna Tawil, Escort Luke Ritter, Senior Nora Martinez, Escort Ridge Johnson, Senior Cindy Alverez, Escort Caden McGill, Sophomore Duchess Ryleigh Redar and Escort David Whitworth.
