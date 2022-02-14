Changes proposed to keep, attract teachers in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An already noticeable shortage of teachers in Oregon was made worse during the pandemic. Concerned that thousands more teachers are planning to leave at the end of the school year, some lawmakers are determined to do something about what they call a crisis.

Portland Democrat Michael Dembrow , who chairs the Senate Education Committee, plans to try and recruit 30,000 people in Oregon who have active teacher licenses but aren’t teaching.

House Bill 4030 proposes allowing teachers with out-of-state licenses to work without getting licensed in Oregon, reduces the number of background checks and creates a state teaching jobs portal so teachers can apply in multiple districts at one time. The bill also provides funding to help substitute teachers and teaching assistants get certification.

There were meetings with teachers unions, education groups, teachers and administrators last fall to brainstorm ideas to recruit and retain more school employees.

Salem-Keizer, one of the largest school districts in Oregon, just announced it will give out cash bonuses to each of the 5600 employees for recognition and retention — $1250 at the end of March, another $1000 in November.

