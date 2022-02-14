Pack drops both games against CSUN

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 65 voters in the college basketball AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Colorado State: This was not a week for “risers” considering 16 of the Top 25 teams lost at least one game last week with ranked teams taking 19 defeats overall. Now, a lot of these were ranked teams playing other ranked teams, but there was an unusual amount of carnage. That included No. 1 Auburn losing to Arkansas, although I kept the Tigers at No. 1 above Gonzaga as its two losses have come in overtime to fringe Top 25 teams and Auburn is 13-2 in Quad 1 and 2 games to Gonzaga’s 8-2 (both have two losses on the season). I did add a second Mountain West team to my ballot, with Colorado State (at No. 24) joining Wyoming, which moved from No. 23 to No. 20. Arkansas, despite losing to Alabama after beating Auburn, also moved onto my ballot at No. 25. USC rose from No. 17 to No. 11 after beating UCLA.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO