Transphorm reports higher revenue, smaller losses as it pursues Nasdaq listing

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $8 billion, though, far outdistanced estimates for $7.51 billion, climbing 16%. Investors seemed unnerved by the earnings miss, sending shares down 4% in after-hours trading after they had closed the regular session at $35.99. Streaming was by far the standout category in terms of revenue, shooting up 48% to...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO