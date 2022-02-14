ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Transphorm reports higher revenue, smaller losses as it pursues Nasdaq listing

By Jorge Mercado
pacbiztimes.com
 23 hours ago

Goleta-based Transphorm reported another round of growing revenue and shrinking losses for...

www.pacbiztimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

ViacomCBS Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast But Adds Record 9.4M Streaming Subscribers To Hit 56M

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $8 billion, though, far outdistanced estimates for $7.51 billion, climbing 16%. Investors seemed unnerved by the earnings miss, sending shares down 4% in after-hours trading after they had closed the regular session at $35.99. Streaming was by far the standout category in terms of revenue, shooting up 48% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

C3.ai is growing its customer base at a compound annual rate of 89%, highlighting the uniqueness of its product offering. It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. But history suggests ignoring short-term noise and taking a long-term view will yield the most positive results. So investors could use the recent dip as a chance to buy innovative companies at a discount.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallium Nitride#Transphorm
Benzinga

Jefferies Cuts Wayfair Price Target By 40%

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to $149 from $247, implying a 1% upside, and kept a Hold rating on the shares. The move comes after Matuszewski's web traffic review that led him to cut his Q4 sales forecast by about 3%. The...
STOCKS
WFMZ-TV Online

FirstEnergy reports higher revenues and earnings; new strategic initiatives

AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy, the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and 8 other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 increases in revenue and earnings. However, the primary focus of FirstEnergy's president and chief executive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Sonos shares up after Q1 earnings report

Santa Barbara-based Sonos delivered revenue growth and beat analysts’ expectations when it announced its results for the first quarter of 2022 on Feb. 9. Sonos, a maker of audio speakers, generated record revenue in the first quarter, with sales worth $664.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, driven largely by strong demand in both existing and new households, the company said in a statement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
jwnenergy.com

Precision Drilling reports fourth quarter loss, revenue up 46% from year ago

Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of $37.5 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 46 per cent. The company says the loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $2.05 per diluted share compared with a loss of $2.74 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Blue Apron Reports Revenue Losses in Q4

While work-from-home schedules and at-home meals continue for consumers, Blue Apron said these trends helped elevate customer engagement metrics despite revenue losses in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. For the period ending Dec. 31, Blue Apron said revenues decreased by 7% to $107 million, and its net loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Credit Suisse Reports $2.2 Billion Loss From Charges, Lower Revenue

Credit Suisse Group AG CS 0.81% reported a worse-than-expected fourth-quarter loss from fallen revenue and said 2022 will be a year of transition after punishing hits to its balance sheet and reputation. The bank posted a net loss of 2 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to $2.16 billion, for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Amgen shares jump after company announces buyback plan and long-term projections

Thousand Oaks-based Amgen, one of the largest biotechnology companies in the world, issued fiscal guidance for 2022 on Feb. 8 and shared plans to repurchase $6 billion of its shares in the first quarter of this year. In fiscal year 2022, Amgen expects revenue to be between $25.4 and $26.5 billion, with non-GAAP earnings per…
STOCKS
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods expected to report modest quarter earnings, higher revenue

Equity analysts expect Tyson Foods to post 2% earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Dec. 31. The Springdale-based meat company will report earnings ahead of the market opening on Monday (Feb. 7). Consensus net income is pegged at $723 million, or adjusted earnings per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Spectrum reports surprise loss while revenue topped forecast, as 'unprecedented inflation' offset price increases

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. reported Friday a surprise fiscal first-quarter adjusted loss even as revenue topped expectations, as the consumer brands company said price increases weren't enough to offset "unprecedented inflation." Net income for the quarter to Jan. 2 fell to $8.2 million, or 20 cents a share, from $72.1 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items and discontinued operations, the company swung to an adjusted per-share loss of 6 from earnings per share of 83 cents. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 54 cents. Sales rose 2.9% to $757.2 million, above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday, Feb. 10. The global beverage and snack company delivered robust sales growth, but widespread inflation affected profits. The coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging for companies like PepsiCo to operate. An infection at one of its facilities could reduce output,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

KeyBanc Upgrades Watsco To Overweight, Sees Notable Upside

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $320, implying an upside of 23%. The analyst believes pessimism around the residential HVAC cycle has gotten too negative near-term, while he has gotten "increasingly comfortable" that a significant portion of Watsco's recent gross margin improvement is sustainable long-term.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend by 7.3 percent, marking ninth consecutive year of growth

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 59 cents per share, a 7.3% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.36 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.20 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy