The longest season in NFL history has come to a close and what an ending it was. The Divisional Round delivered one of the most exciting playoff weekends in the history of the game, then gave way to a pair of thrilling conference championship games that set the stage for Super Bowl LVI. In SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals traded big plays and defensive stops until Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to put the "home" Rams ahead for good.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO