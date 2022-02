Celebrity Big Brother has hit the scene! After every eviction, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest celebrity to leave the Big Brother house. Timing is a big commonality between music and strategy games. If you come in with your part too early or too late, it could throw the entire thing off-rhythm and end up turning all eyes on you in the process. And ironically enough, Chris Kirkpatrick had a difficult time keeping things in sync in the Celebrity Big Brother house. After successfully playing the middle of a divided house, his diminishing loyalties began to show to those in power. And over an eventful few days, Chris Kirkpatrick got his ass-kicked by Miesha Tate, thrown up on the block and evicted after making the biggest move of the season.

