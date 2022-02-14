ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State House Reopening After Nearly 2 Years

 1 day ago

The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week.

After Two Years- State House Is Set To Reopen

It's been awhile, but soon you will be able to visit the State House in Boston. The Massachusetts State House will be reopening to the public next week. The State House has been closed to the public for almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, and will reopen February 22nd.
Let Beacon Hill know you want the State House to reopen.

It has been 700 days since the Massachusetts State House has been open. Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance explains why it's time to end the closing of people's access to power. Click the podcast below for the full story and click HERE to tell your legislator that it's time to open the doors.
‘It’s an irresponsible decision,’ state Sen. Jo Comerford says as Baker administration allows Massachusetts school mask mandate to expire

It is premature and irresponsible for the Baker administration to lift the mask mandate at K-12 public schools at the end of February, state Sen. Jo Comerford told MassLive as she lamented racial disparities in pediatric vaccination rates and an overburdened health care infrastructure as Massachusetts hospitals continue to care for patients who became ill during the height of the omicron surge.
Debate forced Rep. Peter Durant to prove COVID vaccination status at Massachusetts State House

Rep. Peter Durant had been camped out in his wife’s Volvo SUV for five hours, parked in a visitor’s spot outside the State House, when he faced a choice. Durant had driven to the capital hoping to make his case in-person for an amendment he filed, and after a “boring” stretch of cramped quarters and idleness, it came time to decide how he would proceed.
Massachusetts State Police welcomes hundreds of applicants to MSP academy

“Over the past several weeks The Massachusetts State Police have welcomed hundreds of applicants to the MSP academy in New Braintree to be considered for the upcoming 87th Recruit Training Troop. Applicants have had personal documentation submitted, background checks conducted, had samples of their fingerprints taken, and run a 1½...
Masks in schools: Massachusetts residents both upset and ‘incredibly thankful’ that statewide mandate is being lifted

Massachusetts residents have mixed feelings over the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate at public schools. Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced on Wednesday that Massachusetts public schools’ statewide mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28 as coronavirus cases continue to drop.
Massachusetts No Longer Recommending Face Masks For Everyone Indoors

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts changed its advisory on face masks Tuesday in updated COVID guidance released by the Department of Public Health. The advisory no longer recommends that everyone wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Instead, masks are now recommended for unvaccinated people and for those with underlying conditions or other risk factors. “Recognizing that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance, and in light of recent improvements in COVID-19 indicators, DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened...
Massachusetts House Ready To Move On Driver’s License Access Bill

House Speaker Ron Mariano intends next week to bring to the floor of the House a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, potentially setting up an election-year vote on a divisive issue that has been pushed for years by immigrant advocates. House leaders said Thursday...
Snow totals in Massachusetts: February 14

Westboro – 9.6 inches. For a full list of reported snow total, click here. Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
