Massachusetts State House Reopening After Nearly 2 Years

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts changed its advisory on face masks Tuesday in updated COVID guidance released by the Department of Public Health. The advisory no longer recommends that everyone wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Instead, masks are now recommended for unvaccinated people and for those with underlying conditions or other risk factors. “Recognizing that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance, and in light of recent improvements in COVID-19 indicators, DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO