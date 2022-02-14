ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions and answers about COVID-19 shots for children under 5

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParents and guardians must wait until at least April to get their children under 5 years old vaccinated against COVID-19 after federal regulators postponed approval of the first two shots of what will ultimately be a three-dose regimen. On Friday, Food and Drug Administration officials said ongoing studies by...

