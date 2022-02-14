ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Haters don’t bother Renfrow, they just fuel him

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J166b_0eEPPtuo00

Hunter Renfrow has been underrated and underestimated his whole career, doubted and written off since his days as a two-star recruit at Socastee High School to the time he walked on at Clemson, and even when he first entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.

All the while, people have looked at the undersized Renfrow and formed opinions about what they thought he couldn’t do on the football field, which is defy the odds and ultimately become the highly productive, Pro Bowl receiver that he is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Renfrow isn’t incognizant, and he’s well aware that people often poke fun at or mock him on social media. But he doesn’t let that bother him. He knows how blessed and fortunate he is to be a professional football player, making a living out of the sport he’s passionate about.

“I’ve always prided myself on being different, whether it was not doing all the footwork stuff or looking different. I think different is good, to an extent. So, I do take pride in that,” Renfrow said recently in an interview with former Clemson running back Darien Rencher on The Players Club Podcast.

“I am very self-aware, like you said,” he added. “I see it all the time on Twitter and I understand people are laughing at me. Sometimes they’re laughing with me, sometimes they’re laughing at me. I understand that. But I’m just having fun playing the game I love, and I really don’t worry about it too much.”

Renfrow, who just wrapped up his third season with the Raiders that saw him get selected to the Pro Bowl, is living his dream. And plenty of the people who laugh at him, as he points out, probably wish they were in his position as an NFL player.

Haters are gonna hate, and Renfrow simply uses it as a degree of motivation. But more so, the haters just make him even more appreciative to be where he’s at and have the job he has playing football at the highest level.

“I’m getting to play in the NFL, and that’s something I dreamed of,” he said. “I’m being able to support my family, I’m being able to hang out with my friends in the offseason. Like, I have an unbelievable life. I have nothing to worry about. So, I’m just very appreciative and very thankful. So, when people laugh and make fun or what not, it doesn’t matter to me, because a lot of those people are wishing they could be playing in the NFL. So, I use it to fuel me to an extent. But at the same time, I think I use the fuel of appreciation more than anything. And whenever they do, it just reminds me of what I’m thankful for.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0eEPPtuo00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Socastee High School#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Players Club Podcast
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Declares Cooper Kupp The Best WR In The NFL

Cooper Kupp had a phenomenal season with the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, Kupp had the receiving triple crown this year, and he also broke a record for most receptions in a given season. It was a truly special season that had many fans wondering if Kupp could get league MVP this year.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Kyler Murray Refused To Come Back In Playoff Game

The Kyler Murray situation has been interesting to say the least. This past week, he took everything Cardinals related off his social media and deleted all but two Instagram posts. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some in the organization view him as immature and self-centered. He also...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s stern 4-word message to NFL after Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl injury

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver unfortunately had his first Super Bowl appearance cut short by a knee injury, which was eventually revealed to be a torn ACL. There was some frustration expressed on social media about the conditions of the field that potentially led to Beckham’s injury. San Francisco 49ers wideout and fellow NFL star Deebo Samuel spoke out with a stern, 4-word message to the NFL after Beckham’s Super Bowl injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy