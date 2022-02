Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he does not want war in Europe and is willing to continue diplomatic discussions over the current tension over Ukraine.But Mr Putin said that Nato had not delivered a “constructive” response to Russia’s security concerns and said that “everything possible” must be done to resolve a “genocide” which he claimed was being conducted against the large Russian minority in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The Russian president was speaking alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz just hours after the defence minstry in Moscow announced that troops were being partially withdrawn following exercises near the Ukrainian...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO