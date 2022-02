BOISE, Idaho — Now that Idaho's legislative redistricting plan is in place, counties are rolling out new precinct maps to reflect changes in population. Ada County Elections on Wednesday announced that it has added 46 precincts in Idaho's most-populous county, bringing the total to 197 precincts countywide. The changes will affect most voters in Ada County for the May 17 Idaho Primary Election, and will be in place for the next decade.

