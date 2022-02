It might be time to pay attention to the Kyler Murray situation. The star quarterback made headlines last week when he removed all but two posts from his Instagram account. One of the posts features a photo of Murray from his Oklahoma days, while the other contains nine photos, with an Arizona Cardinals logo only partially visible in one of them. Murray also unfollowed the Cardinals, further fueling speculation that the top pick from the 2019 NFL Draft wants out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO