A pedestrian was fatally struck when he was lying in a western Jefferson County roadway, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:20 p.m. Monday to Shannon Road near Old Highway 150, just outside of Bessemer’s city limits, said Sgt. Joni Money. Someone called 911 initially to report a person lying in the road, and a second caller reported they had had just struck a person who was lying in the road.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO