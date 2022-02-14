ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Feb. 14

By Sean Bower
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (20) 15-0 100 1

2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 2

3. Jefferson 10-6 56 3

4. Mitchell 11-4 40 4

5. Aberdeen Central 10-6 8 T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1

2. St. Thomas More 16-2 75 2

3. Winner 16-1 55 3

4. Sioux Valley 13-3 46 4

5. Flandreau 14-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (20) 18-1 100 1

2. White River 13-2 78 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 15-2 51 4

4. Lower Brule 14-2 43 3

5. Potter County 15-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (20) 15-1 100 2

2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 1

3. Stevens 14-2 59 3

4. Brandon Valley 13-4 34 5

5. RC Central 12-4 26 4

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (18) 18-1 95 1

2. West Central (1) 17-2 81 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 15-3 40 4

4. Lakota Tech 17-1 31 5

5. Flandreau 15-3 24 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19) 17-1 98 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-1 53 4

3. Aberdeen Christian 16-2 52 5

4. Corsica-Stickney 16-3 48 2

5. White River 13-2 46 3

Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.

KELOLAND

Monday night scoreboard – February 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND. High School Boys BasketballElkton-Lake Benton 55, Baltic 39 Gayville-Volin 51, Avon 17 Hankinson, N.D. 67, Wilmot 61 Jones County 49, New Underwood 42 Kadoka Area 61, Wall 56 Lower Brule 72, Little Wound 53 Miller 55, McLaughlin 36 Mobridge-Pollock 69, Sisseton 60 Potter […]
Community Policy