South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Feb. 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (20) 15-0 100 1
2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 2
3. Jefferson 10-6 56 3
4. Mitchell 11-4 40 4
5. Aberdeen Central 10-6 8 T-5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1
2. St. Thomas More 16-2 75 2
3. Winner 16-1 55 3
4. Sioux Valley 13-3 46 4
5. Flandreau 14-3 15 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (20) 18-1 100 1
2. White River 13-2 78 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 15-2 51 4
4. Lower Brule 14-2 43 3
5. Potter County 15-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (20) 15-1 100 2
2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 1
3. Stevens 14-2 59 3
4. Brandon Valley 13-4 34 5
5. RC Central 12-4 26 4
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class A
1. Wagner (18) 18-1 95 1
2. West Central (1) 17-2 81 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 15-3 40 4
4. Lakota Tech 17-1 31 5
5. Flandreau 15-3 24 3
Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2.
Class B
1. Roncalli (19) 17-1 98 1
2. De Smet (1) 17-1 53 4
3. Aberdeen Christian 16-2 52 5
4. Corsica-Stickney 16-3 48 2
5. White River 13-2 46 3
Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.
