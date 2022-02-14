ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A major warm-up is coming later this week

By Joe Murgo
WTAJ
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight will be partly cloudy and quite cold with less wind. Lows will be in single digits to the lower teens. A few clouds may still be around early then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the middle to upper...

