A major warm-up is coming later this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Cooling down this evening with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will be in the 50s. It won’t be as cold tonight as the wind begins to shift to the east and southeast. This will be a moderating wind that will result in temperatures only falling into the 40s overnight. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out near 70 degrees. We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday and Friday as a cold front begins to head our way. Severe weather will be associated with this approaching storm on Thursday as it passes through the Deep South. Thankfully, this storm’s energy will be weakening as it moves into our area on Friday. A few showers are possible but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. We’ll cool down this weekend but expect all sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s. Temperatures warm back into the 70s early next week with more sunshine.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO