Visual Storytelling Conference: Meet Lauri Novak

This remarkable graduation project from Natalia Sinelnikova opens the Berlinal’s German cinema strand. Dir: Natalia Sinelnikova. Germany/Romania. 2022. 94 mins. Where are we? In an airport hotel that somehow got detached from its airport? A repurposed secret service facility? The rural headquarters of some wealthy Christian cult? The tall building on the edge of the woods that shelters the ‘house community’ at the centre of We Might As Well Be Dead could be any of these things. It could also be a luxury resort that has been turned into a high-security migrant facility. And in a way, that’s what it is – except that those inside consider themselves to be anything but migrants. They moved here, it’s true – but only to get away from the chaos and disorder beyond the fence. Now they organize their own sanitation, security and entertainment. And they’re very selective about who else they let in.

