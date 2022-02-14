ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Visual Storytelling Conference: Meet Lauri Novak

By Photofocus Team
Photofocus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights. Don’t have your free ticket yet? Register today and join us for free, March...

photofocus.com

makeuseof.com

How to Become a Better Visual Storyteller as a Photographer: 7 Tips

When you first pick up your camera, you’ll likely begin taking pictures of anything and everything in the beginning. But over time, you’ll want your art to have a deeper meaning. One of the best ways you can improve your photography is by thinking about the story behind...
PHOTOGRAPHY
DFW Community News

Visual Arts of Prosper: Feb. 17th Meeting – Abstract Impressionistic Painter Carrie Delperdang

This will be a fun- filled night of creativity, color blocking, demo on different pouring techniques, proper mixing of paints, and design patterns for abstract art work. Carrie is looking forward to sharing her artistic ideas and instruction on the various techniques in the world of abstract painting. This will help broaden your painting ability from the realm of realistic art to abstract, which can be incorporated together. There will be a designated time for a question-and-answer period.
PROSPER, TX
L.A. Weekly

Meet Multimedia Storyteller Rosalyn Myles

“As long as I can remember,” says artist Rosalyn Myles, “I have been interested in working with rich textures and bits of pieces of history.” She put this affinity to good use after her MFA from California College of the Arts in Oakland, with extensive career experience in all manner of set and interior design work, while this love of materiality continued in discourse with her art practice. Using found and inherited objects as well as text, photography and strategies of assemblage and installation art, Myles creates experiential narratives that often key off her own personal history while also speaking to larger societal dynamics around race, gender and justice. Her current exhibition — a mixed media investigation into the biography of her own family story and in a way, of America’s — is on view at Craft Contemporary.
OAKLAND, CA
Cheddar News

Cheeze Wants to Work With Photographers to Re-Imagine Visual Storytelling With NFT’s

Cheeze, Inc. is a media platform that hopes to help photographers to tell stories through the use of NFT’s. Simon Hudson, founder and CEO of Cheeze, Inc. joined Cheddar News to explain the process as well as teasing its "Women of Authenticity" display for Women’s History Month. "We've made it very simple and focused very hard on reducing all of the friction to bring their items to the blockchain." Hudson explained. He also addressed reports that cloud software giant Salesforce could be getting into the NFT marketplace.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vermontjournal.com

Storytelling through illustrations and cartoons

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Chase away those winter blues. Gallery at the VAULT invites you to join Christine Mix via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. to tell a story through illustrations and cartoons. This a fun step-by-step set of lessons that will focus on character design, expressions, action drawing, and how to create stories through illustrated, sequential scenes. You will be encouraged to use your own imagination while learning to mix words and pictures that make the stories and cartoons come alive.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
seattleschools.org

Visual Arts

Use your experience and knowledge to celebrate and communicate your ideas, unique perspective, and culture through your art. Dever K. Dunnett (she/her) Bachelor of Fine Arts, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO. Master’s in Teaching, City University, Everett, WA. Arts Courses at Whitman. Beginning Ceramics. Work with your hands...
VISUAL ART
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 02.03.22

“This painting is about living with voices – calls of regret, cries of truth dreams, reminders of forgotten plans, and the whispers of a higher calling,” artist Rick Deragon wrote about the piece he submitted to the Face It: Artists’ Portraits exhibit now on display at Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel). The piece is titled “Four Fears” (oil on canvas, 36-by-48 inches) and it was made in 2014. “Portraits have always addressed both aspects of the sitters – sometimes glamorizing, or correcting a physical flaw, and sometimes making the sitter grander, more heroic, or more stylish,” wrote the show’s curator Martha Mason. “We look at self-portraits, especially, for hints at the artist’s personality. Rembrandt and Velasquez came to my mind immediately, and a photograph you might remember by Imogen Cunningham, showing an unmade bed and some hair pins.” [AP]
SALINAS, CA
Hyperallergic

A Photographer’s Portrait of the Theater of the Streets

LONDON — You must look and look, and look again. Helen Levitt’s artwork seems to spring up from such an imperative. A pioneer of street photography, Levitt worked her entire life in the same few locations: the most crowded and poorest neighborhoods of New York. She ventured into those streets, searching for the theater of everyday life, from the 1930s through the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Screendaily

‘We Might As Well Be Dead’: Berlin Review

This remarkable graduation project from Natalia Sinelnikova opens the Berlinal’s German cinema strand. Dir: Natalia Sinelnikova. Germany/Romania. 2022. 94 mins. Where are we? In an airport hotel that somehow got detached from its airport? A repurposed secret service facility? The rural headquarters of some wealthy Christian cult? The tall building on the edge of the woods that shelters the ‘house community’ at the centre of We Might As Well Be Dead could be any of these things. It could also be a luxury resort that has been turned into a high-security migrant facility. And in a way, that’s what it is – except that those inside consider themselves to be anything but migrants. They moved here, it’s true – but only to get away from the chaos and disorder beyond the fence. Now they organize their own sanitation, security and entertainment. And they’re very selective about who else they let in.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Human Factors review – tense and unnerving break-in drama

There’s an intriguing touch of Michael Haneke about this refrigerated drama from Ronny Trocker, which begins with a family walking in on burglars at their holiday home. Nothing is stolen, no one is injured; no harm done. But the intrusion disrupts their comfortable lives in ways that are hard to explain: it yanks away the blanket of privilege that keeps them warm and at ease in the world.
MOVIES
amny.com

Photographer Micaiah Carter brings representation through portraits and high fashion in new Seaport exhibition

A new photography exhibit coming to the Seaport District is taking a personal look at how beauty and representation is presented in the photographer’s life. Photographer Micaiah Carter has been taking photos from the time he was young. He was originally inspired to pick up a camera in his younger days in California, being particularly inspired by his father and by the earlier days of Tumblr.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Mind Your Own Business: Fostering your creativity with Jesse Feyereisen

Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!. This month we chat with photographer and graphic designer Jesse Feyereisen. In our lively discussion Jesse is an open book, sharing great tips on how he’s developed his creativity and discipline. He also discusses how he finds balance in his life between his photography craft, his day job, and his home life.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Janeé Smith: Exploring a natural progression toward movement

Portraits are typically regarded as a depiction of stillness where viewers can read emotions and character on a subject’s face. Once in a while, however, we encounter photographers who are adept at exploring the possibilities of expression through movement. Their work encapsulates the idea of capturing a moment in time while also showing beauty in form and action. Among them is New York and New Jersey-based Janeé Smith, whose “Dance” and “Portrait” projects incorporate movement.
VISUAL ART
myboca.us

Story Central Storytelling Slam

The Story Central Storytelling Slam is an opportunity for adults to enter a friendly competition to share true, first-person stories -- not poems or essays -- of approximately 5-7 minutes in length. Adults are welcome to volunteer to sign up to tell a story or just sit back, listen and enjoy. Judges in the audience select the winner, who is awarded a prize. Stories are not to be read or memorized. Hosted by Caren Neile, PhD, who has taught storytelling studies at FAU for nearly two decades and held local storytelling slams for most of that time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Photofocus

National Parks at Night takes the next step with the Nightscaper Conference

During the Night Photo Summit 2022, National Parks at Night announced that they had acquired the Nightscaper Conference. This will be April 26-29, 2022 in-person as well as virtually via recorded presentations. I was one of the people presenting at the Night Photo Summit. Definitely, the news surprised all of...
LIFESTYLE

Community Policy