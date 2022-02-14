Visual Storytelling Conference: Meet Lauri Novak

“This painting is about living with voices – calls of regret, cries of truth dreams, reminders of forgotten plans, and the whispers of a higher calling,” artist Rick Deragon wrote about the piece he submitted to the Face It: Artists’ Portraits exhibit now on display at Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel). The piece is titled “Four Fears” (oil on canvas, 36-by-48 inches) and it was made in 2014. “Portraits have always addressed both aspects of the sitters – sometimes glamorizing, or correcting a physical flaw, and sometimes making the sitter grander, more heroic, or more stylish,” wrote the show’s curator Martha Mason. “We look at self-portraits, especially, for hints at the artist’s personality. Rembrandt and Velasquez came to my mind immediately, and a photograph you might remember by Imogen Cunningham, showing an unmade bed and some hair pins.” [AP]
