With the omicron variant of COVID-19 making its way across the United States, the Biden administration has planned to give out 400 million free N95 face masks through pharmacies and community health centers, in an attempt to create greater access to higher quality masks for the general public. National Public Radio reported on Jan. 19, that the government would start shipping masks later that week. Earlier, the White House told reporters that some masks had been available already and more were expected to be available in early February. The White House’s move, according to NPR, followed updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which emphasized the use of N95 face masks.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO