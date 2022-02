AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Art Museum Board of Directors has removed “interim” from Jon Fiume’s title and officially named him Executive Director. “As the trustees of the Museum, we believe Jon is the ideal person for Executive Director and CEO,” board president Rose Andrews said in a press release. “As an Akron native, he’s focused on connecting the Museum to the community. Over the past 19 months, he has maintained art as the heart and focus of our Museum while valuing and supporting the professionals who are here. We look forward to his leadership in guiding our organization through growth and strengthened relationships.”

AKRON, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO