'The doctor should support the hope of the patient to recover'. Hippocrates. 460"“370 BC. Greek physician (Fig. 1). Many of us thought we were practising precision/personalised medicine, that is, taking a careful history of the patient's complaints, including a family history, a full physical examination which usually concluded in a differential or precise diagnosis. Appropriate investigations were ordered in the knowledge that the results rarely provided unexpected information but usually confirmed our diagnosis or helped to narrow the differential diagnostic possibilities. Then, following careful consideration of the patient's age and co-morbidities, an appropriate treatment was carefully explained to the patient, always knowing that the outcome was uncertain, but that we will always 'look after you' to the best of our ability.

CANCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO