ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

State mismanaged aging dams, auditor finds

By Ethan Weinstein
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAM84_0eEPN5wz00
Karina Dailey, a restoration ecologist with the Vermont Natural Resources Council, shows the height of the Dunklee Pond Dam before it was removed in this Oct. 8 photo. File photo by Emma Cotton/VTDigger

Many of Vermont’s dams — with a median age of 77 — threaten the people, wildlife and infrastructure that lay downstream. A new report from the state auditor’s office suggests that officials are neglecting the potential risks.

Released Monday, the report highlights 10 dams in poor condition, calling out delayed and insufficient inspections mishandled under the Department of Environmental Conservation’s dam safety program. The auditor’s office also notes policy differences and a lack of communication between state agencies as issues plaguing Vermont’s dam safety measures.

“When Vermonters think about public safety, dams probably don’t come to mind, and I suspect that won’t change unless one fails, causing significant property damage, or in a worst case, loss of lives,” State Auditor Doug Hoffer said in a press release. “It’s essential that state government protect people from the risks they pose.”

Nationwide, America’s dams desperately need an update. Two failing dams in Michigan led 10,000 people to evacuate their homes in 2020. A 2016 report found that it would take $60 billion to properly repair the country’s dams.

Last year, the state finished deconstructing the more than 200-year-old Dunklee Pond Dam in Rutland. Two years prior, a storm nearly destroyed the dam, threatening 28 homes and a culvert downstream.

Though disaster was avoided at Dunklee Pond, the auditor’s report suggests that with Vermont’s dam safety protocols left as is, it’s only a matter of time before a dam fails.

Take the Institute Pond Dam in Lyndon, labeled “poor condition” after a 2002 inspection — meaning deficiencies could be observed under normal conditions. Today, the dam is still in poor condition. And if the dam’s disrepair is not enough to spur renovation, consider its risk level: the Institute Pond Dam is classified as “high hazard potential,” meaning that if the structure fails, loss of life is “probable.”

In some instances, dam owners have not been notified that their dams are on the verge of collapse.

Communication falters between the dam safety program and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, which operates some state-owned dams, according to the auditor’s office. Fish and Wildlife never received inspection reports outlining the poor condition of two dams it controls. If left unchanged, current policies are “placing property, the environment, and human lives at risk and potentially exposing the State to lawsuits should the dam fail,” the report said.

Yet change might be coming soon. This summer, dam safety regulators will gain new enforcement power following the 2018 passage of Act 161, which created a two-stage rule-making process, Chief Dam Safety Engineer Ben Green told VTDigger.

If the state deems a dam in poor condition, “we’ll be able to require (dam owners) to take action, as opposed to in the past, we only really recommended that they take action,” Green said.

“We did have pretty limited authority in the past,” he said. “The new authorities will kind of bring us up to speed with federal guidelines and certainly closer to the authorities other states have.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: State mismanaged aging dams, auditor finds .

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia State Auditor delivers development grants to eastern panhandle

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s state auditor was in the eastern panhandle on Monday to deliver economic development funds to municipalities. J.B. McCuskey met with Ranson’s Mayor “Duke” Pierson about grants to demolish crumbling and dilapidated structures that can be replaced with suitable buildings for residential or commercial use. McCuskey said the funds will […]
RANSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
KFYR-TV

Audit of Williston Basin School District to be handled by state auditor

WILLISTON, N.D. - State Auditor Josh Gallion has confirmed that his office will begin the audit petition of the Williston Basin School District. Organizers of a petition to have the auditor investigate the financial records of the district and its former entities. Williston Public Schools #1 and Williams County Schools...
WILLISTON, ND
Tulsa World

State auditor to lawmakers: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s state auditor and inspector on Tuesday said mismanagement by co-founders of Epic Charter Schools is “the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state” — and she has no idea why the attorney general has not brought criminal charges in the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Hoffer
chuh.org

District Earns Auditor of State Award With Distinction

Feb. 2, 2022 -- The CH-UH City School District is one of only eight school districts in Ohio to receive this year’s Auditor of State Award with Distinction. The award is given to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a clean financial audit. The award was presented during the February 1 Board of Education meeting to CFO/Treasurer Scott Gainer and Assistant Treasurer Eric Soltis by Jake Altman, the Northeast Regional Liaison to the Auditor of State.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

DACC Recives Auditor Of State Award

Special to 1808Delaware, From The Ohio Auditor’ Office Auditor of State Keith Faber has announced the entities which have received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports. One of these awards came to a Delaware County recipient. The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Awards to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Less than eight percent of the entities we audit qualify for the Award. Entities that receive the Award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#State Auditor
Colchester Sun

Op-ed: Older Vermonters will significantly benefit from the Governor’s comprehensive tax relief package

This commentary is by Monica White, Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL). Governor Scott has a plan to return over $50 million to Vermonters by expanding existing tax credits, and offering new ones, to make Vermont more affordable for those that already live here, and to help us to be more competitive in attracting new residents. Many of these changes are reflected in his affordability package (H.527), and one of the most important proposals increases the income thresholds for the Vermont Social Security income tax exemption. This change directly impacts Vermonters served by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
VERMONT STATE
Journal & Sunday Journal

State Auditor McCuskey meets visits Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG — West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey was in Martinsburg on Monday to meet with Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles about The Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act (SB552), a bill that is focused on dealing with the harmful effects of dilapidated and neglected buildings around West Virginia. McCuskey is...
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
vermontbiz.com

Auditor report says must improve oversight to prevent dam failures

Vermont Business Magazine State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a new audit today of Vermont’s Dam Safety Program. Housed within the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Dam Safety Program is responsible for overseeing more than 1,000 known dams across Vermont. “When Vermonters think about public safety, dams probably don’t come...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

Audit Finds Some Vermont Dams in Poor Condition for Years

Vermont has at least 1,200 dams on waterways scattered across the state, but a lack of regulatory oversight and enforcement authority means their owners are able to leave some of them in poor condition for years. Vermont has at least 1,200 dams on waterways scattered across the state, but a...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy