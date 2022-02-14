Jury Finds Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson Guilty On All Counts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit three Walgreens stores in Chicago in a period of less than an hour overnight. One of the burglaries happened at 4:26 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near 35th Street in Bronzeville. Three people broke in, jumped the counter, and stole medicine from the pharmacy area. Another break-in happened in the Grand Crossing police District – which includes Grand Crossing, Woodlawn, and most of South Shore – and another still in the Shakespeare District, which includes Logan Square, Bucktown, Wicker Park, and parts of Humboldt Park. Police said the suspects in each incident had the same description, and drove a gray Kia.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO