Jury Finds Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson Guilty On All Counts

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury has convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Tribune

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson falsely claimed bank funds as mortgage loan, feds say; defense counters he was simply ‘frazzled’

In November 2011, Patrick Daley Thompson, heir to Chicago’s most storied political dynasty, walked into a small Bridgeport bank to finalize a $110,000 loan from the bank’s president whom he’d met at a charity golf outing. The friendship with John Gembara would prove lucrative for Thompson, whose line of credit from Washington Federal Bank for Savings ballooned over the next several years to ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Key witness against Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in hot water for discussing testimony at lunch

The judge presiding over Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s federal tax trial said Wednesday he intends to sanction a key prosecution witness after he was overheard talking with upcoming witnesses about his testimony during a lunch break. Robert Hannigan, an accountant who helped prepare Thompson’s returns beginning in 2015, testified that the alderman filled out detailed tax organization documents ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daley Thompson
Person
Patrick Daley Thompson
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Patrick Daley Thompson’s conviction adds to family’s political legacy | Indiana steel mill to pay $3M in fines | Michael Jordan’s mansion: 10 years on the market

Good morning, Chicago. A new chapter to the Daley family’s Chicago legacy was written Monday in a federal courtroom, where a jury convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson of tax-related crimes stemming from a line of credit he received from a failed bank in his family’s Bridgeport neighborhood. After a weeklong trial and hours of closing arguments, the jury deliberated about 3 1/2 hours before ...
CHICAGO, IL
#Ald#Tax Fraud
WGN News

Chicago woman arrested following smash-and-grab at suburban Neiman Marcus

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store. The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says Monday that Terri Collins, of Chicago, was charged with burglary and retail theft. Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Hit 3 Walgreens Stores Around Chicago In Less Than An Hour

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit three Walgreens stores in Chicago in a period of less than an hour overnight. One of the burglaries happened at 4:26 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near 35th Street in Bronzeville. Three people broke in, jumped the counter, and stole medicine from the pharmacy area. Another break-in happened in the Grand Crossing police District – which includes Grand Crossing, Woodlawn, and most of South Shore – and another still in the Shakespeare District, which includes Logan Square, Bucktown, Wicker Park, and parts of Humboldt Park. Police said the suspects in each incident had the same description, and drove a gray Kia.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jason Van Dyke protester gives Chicago police tip that solves murder case

CHICAGO - A tip from an unlikely source helped Chicago police close a murder case. Police were investigating a shooting that happened January 10th near Laramie Ave. and Kinzie St. in the Austin neighborhood. They say they got a tip about the shooter from a person who was protesting the prison release of Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago cop convicted of killing Laquan McDonald in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man charged with first-degree murder in slaying of South Side dance coach

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a dance coach whose studio had served as a safe space for children on the South Side. Diontay Kimberly, 31, was arrested on Wednesday while already in Cook County Jail from an unrelated incident. Authorities believe he is responsible for gunning down Verndell Smith last May.
COOK COUNTY, IL

