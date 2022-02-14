Buchanan County continuing to see steady decline in COVID numbers

A veteran health care executive has been named interim Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care. Mike Poore, currently interim CEO for Faquier Health in Virginia, will begin his duties in St. Joseph March 14th. He will fill the vacancy left with the abrupt early retirement of CEO Dr. Mark Laney, part of the leadership shakeup at Mosaic that also saw the departure of Chief Operating Officer Michael Pulido. Mosaic has been silent on their departures, other than a statement issued earlier this month by the Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO