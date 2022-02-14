ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Buchanan County continuing to see steady decline in COVID numbers

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are continuing to trend downward in Buchanan County. St. Joseph health officials report 104 new positive cases of...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelation that vaccine opponents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 1,996 new cases, 14 more COVID 19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,996 to a total of 758,237 since Friday, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday for a total of 7,860. As of August 1, 2021, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

Mosaic Life Care names interim CEO

A veteran health care executive has been named interim Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care. Mike Poore, currently interim CEO for Faquier Health in Virginia, will begin his duties in St. Joseph March 14th. He will fill the vacancy left with the abrupt early retirement of CEO Dr. Mark Laney, part of the leadership shakeup at Mosaic that also saw the departure of Chief Operating Officer Michael Pulido. Mosaic has been silent on their departures, other than a statement issued earlier this month by the Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Health
Saint Joseph, MO
Coronavirus
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Buchanan County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
Buchanan County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Buchanan County, MO
Coronavirus
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
St. Joseph Post

Maryville teen injured after Jeep strikes a fence

NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Sunday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old boy from Tarkio was northbound on Icon Road north of 310th three miles southwest of Maryville. The driver failed to...
MARYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Visitors Bureau hopes for successful tourism season

The tourism season is not yet in full swing in St. Joseph, but St. Joseph Visitors Bureau officials are hoping to see a continued rebound. St. Joseph Visitors Bureau spokesperson Beth Conway says that the tourism season does not usually go into full swing until March or April, but she points out that last year saw a nice rebound to tourism, following a rough 2020.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lincoln#Mosaic Life Care
St. Joseph Post

Missouri governor doesn't recommend funds for Holocaust commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations do not include any funding for a state commission dedicated to teaching about the Holocaust. The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission is seeking $32,000 for fiscal year 2023, with the funds to be used for workshops, an updated website and an annual remembrance event, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in rollover crash

CLAY COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Buick passenger vehicle driven by Roberto Chavez, 31, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on U.S. 169 at Barry Road. The vehicle traveled off the road,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen dies after SUV strikes a tree

GREENE COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Honda CRV driven by Alexander V. Reeds, 18, Lee's Summit, was westbound on Farm Road 94 nine miles west of Willard. The SUV traveled off the...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri House advances plan for smaller state worker raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state workers would soon be guaranteed a minimum of $12 to $15 an hour under a plan advanced Wednesday in the state House. The emergency spending plan, given an initial vote of approval in the GOP-led chamber, includes $92 million to increase state worker pay through the end of June. It needs another House vote to move to the Republican-led Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy