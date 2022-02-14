ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Open Floor 2022 All-Star Draft

By Michael Pina,Rohan Nadkarni
 1 day ago

Michael Pina versus Rohan Nadkarni in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft. Plus, a trade deadline recap and more.

On today's show, Michael and Rohan open things up with some snap reactions to players who changed teams at the trade deadline. How does Derrick White look in Boston? Is Tyrese Haliburton even better than Indy expected? They then conduct an All-Star draft, choosing their own squads like LeBron James and Kevin Durant did last week on TNT. Who will be the first pick? Who will go last? And most importantly, who picked the better roster?

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

