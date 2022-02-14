The Open Floor 2022 All-Star Draft

James Harden may be giving one last middle finger to the Brooklyn Nets on his way out of town. Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reported on Saturday that Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, two of the players that the Nets acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden trade, were unable to play in that night’s game against the Miami Heat despite both players being in Miami. The reason was because Harden had yet to officially report to the 76ers and take his physical so that the trade could be completed.

