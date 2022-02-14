ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State, Georgia Tech clash at bottom of ACC standings

The bottom two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will square off on Tuesday when North Carolina State travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.

Both teams are coming off road losses over the weekend and will be seeking a rare conference win to gain some momentum heading down the stretch of the regular season.

North Carolina State (10-16, 3-12 ACC) is dead last in the conference and will be entering the game on a six-game losing streak.

The latest disappointment for NC State was a narrow 71-69 loss at Pitt on Saturday in a game where free throws made the difference. The Wolfpack allowed the Panthers to attempt 25 free throws thanks to 18 fouls, and Pitt knocked in 23 of them.

Dereon Seabron led NC State with 17 points and Thomas Allen added 14 points off the bench, but it was not enough to overcome the free-throw difference of 14 makes on 16 attempts. The Wolfpack nearly were doubled up in the rebounding department at 45-25, as well.

“It was one of those games that could’ve went either way at the end,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “Both teams were playing hard, and that’s what you want in February. Congratulations to Pitt, and we’ll try to learn from this and get better and move on to our next game on Tuesday.”

One spot above Keatts’ team in the conference standings is Georgia Tech (10-14, 3-10), who lost 63-53 at Virginia on Saturday. Michael Devoe scored 17 points and Jordan Usher added 11, but 15 turnovers and an early 17-point first half deficit doomed the Yellow Jackets.

It was Georgia Tech’s fourth loss in its last five games and fourth consecutive road loss in conference play.

“To be able to have a chance to beat a team like that you’ve got to play really good for 40 minutes,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “We had those 10 turnovers in the first half. We dug ourselves a little hole.”

Tuesday’s game is the only regular-season meeting scheduled between the Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets this season.

–Field Level Media

