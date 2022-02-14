Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray releases statement amid growing rift with organization

Things have apparently spiraled out of control between star quarterback Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals after yet another late-season meltdown.

It started with Murray scrubbing any mention of the Cardinals from his social media pages. The Cardinals themselves then followed suit .

Most recently, reports came out that some within the Cardinals’ organization view the former No. 1 pick as “self-centered” and “immature.”

Well, Murray took to his social media pages on Monday to pretty much call the haters out.

” I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.” Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Twitter (February 14, 2022)

It must be noted that Murray’s social media post did in fact include a photo of him in a Cardinals uniform. What that might mean remains to be seen.

Kyler Murray’s statement comes after Arizona Cardinals’ show of support

Oct 4, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It was this past weekend that the Cardinals released a statement seemingly backing their franchise quarterback amid rumors of a growing rift.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.” Arizona Cardinals on Kyler Murray (February 13, 2022)

It’s hard not to look at these statements as coordinated. Then again, Murray’s post certainly left everything open to interpretation.

What we do know is that the 24-year-old signal caller created the stir in the first place by removing the Cardinals from his social media accounts following an ugly performance against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Kyler Murray stats (2021): 69% completion, 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards, 29 total TD, 10 INT, 100.6 rating

All of this comes with the former Heisman winner eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. He’s said to be looking at north of $40 million annually on a new contract.

