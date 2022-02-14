ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray releases statement amid growing rift with organization

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOg1V_0eEPMXED00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jvrv0_0eEPMXED00

Things have apparently spiraled out of control between star quarterback Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals after yet another late-season meltdown.

It started with Murray scrubbing any mention of the Cardinals from his social media pages. The Cardinals themselves then followed suit .

Most recently, reports came out that some within the Cardinals’ organization view the former No. 1 pick as “self-centered” and “immature.”

Well, Murray took to his social media pages on Monday to pretty much call the haters out.

” I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Twitter (February 14, 2022)

It must be noted that Murray’s social media post did in fact include a photo of him in a Cardinals uniform. What that might mean remains to be seen.

Related: Ideal Kyler Murray trade scenarios

Kyler Murray’s statement comes after Arizona Cardinals’ show of support

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OIDA_0eEPMXED00
Oct 4, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It was this past weekend that the Cardinals released a statement seemingly backing their franchise quarterback amid rumors of a growing rift.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Arizona Cardinals on Kyler Murray (February 13, 2022)

It’s hard not to look at these statements as coordinated. Then again, Murray’s post certainly left everything open to interpretation.

What we do know is that the 24-year-old signal caller created the stir in the first place by removing the Cardinals from his social media accounts following an ugly performance against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

All of this comes with the former Heisman winner eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. He’s said to be looking at north of $40 million annually on a new contract.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
NJ.com

ESPN insider slammed for ‘bizarre’ report ripping Cardinals’ Kyler Murray

Super Bowl Sunday includes an NFL insider smackdown. It started when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Kyler Murray Refused To Come Back In Playoff Game

The Kyler Murray situation has been interesting to say the least. This past week, he took everything Cardinals related off his social media and deleted all but two Instagram posts. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some in the organization view him as immature and self-centered. He also...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray accused of pulling selfish move at end of playoff game

Kyler Murray sent a fairly clear message earlier this week that he is unhappy with the Arizona Cardinals, and it sounds like the feeling may be mutual. Murray recently deleted all references to the Cardinals from his social media pages. The team then appeared to downplay the situation with their own not-so-subtle response on Instagram. There is clearly some tension between the two sides, however.
NFL
247Sports

CeeDee Lamb shines light on Kyler Murray's saga with Cardinals

Concerns are swirling about Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals. The two sides are reportedly gridlocked over Murray’s contract situation, with the star quarterback hoping for more money after a promising three seasons at the helm. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played with Murray at...
NFL
theScore

Report: Murray frustrated with Cardinals, embarrassed by playoff loss

Kyler Murray is becoming exasperated with the Arizona Cardinals, and the club's blowout playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams left him feeling humiliated, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports. The quarterback believes Arizona's framing him as the scapegoat for its trouble. However, members of the Cardinals have also described Murray as...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

It Turns Out the Kyler Murray Frustration with ARI Is Real

Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wiped his Instagram account of all mentions regarding his employer. Eyebrows raised because – well, why would he do that?. Sometimes, athletes use the tactic to rebrand in the offseason, and the “scrub” is much ado about nothing. When Murray cleansed, that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Rams#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray refused to play toward end of Cardinals' wild-card loss?

Kyler Murray sent a fairly clear message earlier this week that he is unhappy with the Arizona Cardinals, and it sounds like the feeling may be mutual. Murray recently deleted all references to the Cardinals from his social media pages. The team then appeared to downplay the situation with its own not-so-subtle response on Instagram. There is clearly some tension between the two sides, however.
NFL
The Spun

Kyler Murray, Cardinals Have ‘Alarming’ Drama: Fans React

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals appear to have some things to figure out. Earlier this week, the franchise quarterback removed all things Cardinals from his social media pages. The Cardinals responded by removing all but two pictures on their Instagram page. While you can never really tell how serious...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Kyler Murray speaks out amid reports of Cardinals’ unhappiness with QB

Kyler Murray released a statement on Monday following reports of his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals. Recently, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s Instagram activity caught the NFL world’s attention. Hours before Super Bowl 56, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen dropped a bombshell report regarding what appears to be a deteriorating relationship between team and quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Major Drama Between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

As the Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray engage in some head-scratching social media movies, there may be a little bit of fire amid the smoke. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, sources within the Cardinals organization reportedly describe Murray as “self-centered, immature and a finger pointer.” He is believed to be frustrated with the franchise and their playoff embarrassment at the hands of the rival Rams. Murray also appears to believe that he has been framed as the scapegoat for their 34-11 blowout loss.
NFL
ESPN

Sources: Relationship between QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at odd place amid frustrations from both sides

The Arizona Cardinals and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray are at odds after a season that began with promise ended with a thud in the first round of the playoffs. Murray, who scrubbed any reference of the Cardinals from his Instagram account recently, is frustrated with the franchise, was embarrassed by the team's 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and thinks he has been made the scapegoat, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
NFL
247Sports

Kyler Murray: Report details tension between quarterback and Arizona Cardinals

The situation involving the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly taken another turn. Nearly one month after the team’s NFC Wild Card Round playoff loss at the Los Angeles Rams, Chris Mortensen took to Twitter and revealed tension between the two parties, days after CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora pointed out that there may be concern about his future with the franchise.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about'

Kyler Murray broke his silence Monday a day after a report from ESPN shed light on budding drama between the quarterback and the Arizona Cardinals. "I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships," Murray wrote. "All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy