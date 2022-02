If you haven't heard of Elijah Woods, his creative TikTok videos will make you want to know more. Woods' TikTok creations take a unique spin on songwriting as he takes stories people have told and writes lyrics and creates a tune for it. The TikTok singer has been noticed by James Corden after taking one of the late night host's stories about meeting his wife and turning it into a song. He also uses current songs and creates a remix using his own perspective and new lyrics to the same tune.

