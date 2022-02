Jeff Skinner recorded his 6th NHL career hat trick and five points, and Alex Tuch collected three assists to fuel the Sabres' 5-3 victory. Skinner scored his third goal at 8:16 of the third period to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead for his first NHL hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018, at the Los Angeles Kings. His fourth goal made it 5-3 at 18:14. He also had an assist for the first five-point game of his NHL career.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO