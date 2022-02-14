Richmond parents plan 'playdate' to help Fox families

RICHMOND, Va. -- When the building burned down, the community rose up. Parents across the Richmond region have proved district lines don't matter when it comes to helping those in need.

“We lost a school, but the school is people," Patrick McHugh, a member of the John B. Cary Elementary School PTA, said.

McHugh is part of a group of parents with Cary Elementary organizing a 'playdate' community day for the William Fox Elementary School family after that school was destroyed in a Friday night fire.

“We are RPS, and we are there for our Fox family," Debbie DiazGranados said. “I’m in full throttle, 'What can we do to help?'”

To answer that call for help, DiazGranados helped plan Wednesday's event along with Timika Vincent.

WTVR

“We’re going to have food, music, dance, crafts, face painting," Vincent said. "We know everyone's doing all the donations around the city which is great news and feels good, but we wanted to focus more on the social and emotional part."

After the Fox community suffered a tragic loss and had a rough weekend, Vincent said the Wednesday event is meant to take people's minds off the sadness and heaviness for a little bit and allow them to enjoy themselves.

“We're going to show them love, give them hugs, and tell them that we’re there for them," Vincent said.

The event is happening Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. on the playground of Cary Elementary.

WTVR

While it's centered around the Fox family, anyone who wants to show their support is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, local businesses stand ready to meet the needs of those affected by the fire.

“We want to be there for the students and families and teachers," Sugar Shack manager Austin Perez said. "Right now, we're holding a supply drive for Fox to just kind of hopefully get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Both locations in Richmond and Chesterfield are collecting items to help teachers replenish their classrooms, and customers have already stopped by with bags of donations.

"We've seen lots of pencils, markers, Sharpies, notebooks, and we've also had people bring lamps and decorations," Perez said.

Additionally, Sugar Shack will provide free coffee, doughnuts, and meals to Fox students, parents, and staff throughout the month of February.

WTVR

“We know a lot of people have been affected by not being at school," he said. "They may have a hard time getting lunch.”

Cutie Kids Consignment in Regency Square Mall is offering 10 free books to Fox teachers to help them rebuild classroom libraries.

Former public school educators from Midlothian have created an Amazon Wish List to give every instructor at Fox a gift card and personalized goodie bag.

“People are good, and they want to give," organizer Amy Foster said.

To add an extra sprinkle of love, Richmond's mystery yarn bomber, The Knitorious M.E.G., covered a pole outside the school with a knitted heart.

WTVR

All the efforts indicate proof that during a time of tragedy, Central Virginia shows up.

“We’ve got to show these kids what our community is, and that’s helping people when they’re down," McHugh said.