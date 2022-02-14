ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

By Danny Vena
Motley Fool
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) had a tough day on Monday. After cratering as much as 19.7%, the stock ended the trading day down 18.4%. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said...

www.fool.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 4 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

These rapidly growing companies can make long-term investors a lot richer. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Investors might end up with a severe case of whiplash trying to keep time with the stock market's gyrations. In 2020, it took the S&P 500 just six months to make up all the ground lost during its collapse at the start of the pandemic, and then it quickly went on to set new record highs. From trough to peak, the broad market index has doubled in value in less than 18 months.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Sea Limited Stock#Se Rrb#Sea Money#Sea Limited
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

Investors are pouring back into Sea Limited's stock today after a big sell-off yesterday. Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Some investors may consider yesterday's massive sell-off a good buying opportunity today. The...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Meta stock a buy after a huge stock decline?

Meta stock is experiencing numerous problems. As a result, the stock plummeted 38.74% losing over $120 billion. Despite the stock has recovered from previous upsets, it will be difficult to rebound from this historic loss. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings came out below expectations, with slowing user growth and a...
STOCKS
Forbes

Should You Buy Dexcom Stock After Its Downbeat Q4?

The stock price of Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring systems, has seen a drop of 8% over the last month, while it was down 5% on Friday, Feb 11, due to the company’s downbeat Q4 results. Dexcom’s revenue of $698.5 million was slightly above the consensus estimate of $697.5 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued new customer additions, amid rising awareness of CGM devices. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 was well below the $0.87 consensus estimate. The earnings were impacted by a 27% rise in operating expenses, owing to increased development and operational costs for the preparation of its new CGM system - G7 - launch. Looking forward, the company’s 2022 revenue guidance of $2.88 billion also fell short of $2.96 billion figure per the consensus estimate. Downbeat earnings as well as the 2022 guidance didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a dip in its stock.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The One Top Stock To Buy If The Market Crashes: MSFT - For An Unusual Reason

Close study of the stocks that have come and gone in the S&P 500's Top 10 reveals that only a few stocks are able to maintain that rank for decades. I was asked a while ago what stocks I would suggest buying if the market crashes. I gave the question some thought but decided that there were too many stocks that would become appealing for the short-term, but that it would be too hard to select those that would remain appealing long after the market righted itself again. Since I am a buy and hold investor, investing mostly in a taxable account, I'm not interested in stocks I would have to trade in and out of.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited stock rebounds 15% as Cathie Wood buys shares

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, and Roderick Snell, Fund Manager at Baillie Gifford, put a bullish foot forward on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Even as the Singapore-based consumer internet company is down 60% from its record high back on Oct. 19, both Wood and Snell see the upside in it.
STOCKS
Fresno Bee

Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys Sea Ltd. Shares After Drop

Investment star Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management continues to buy sagging technology stocks. On Monday Ark picked up more than 145,000 shares of Singapore-based Sea Ltd. (SE) - Get Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Report, a digital entertainment/e-commerce/video game/digital financial services business. Ark purchased most of the shares in its Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report.
STOCKS
Kansas City Star

Trading Intel Stock After Company Buys Tower Semiconductor

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report stock has been mixed on Tuesday, trading higher, then lower on the day. Shares are currently back on the positive side in the early afternoon, up about 1.3% after Intel announced it will buy Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) - Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report for $5.4 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Technology companies can disrupt industries, growing for years. High-growth tech stocks can be volatile, but can also create generational wealth. Categories like freelancing, cybersecurity and digital ads have long growth runways. Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb pay market-beating dividends and have healthy pipelines. Visa and Mastercard are fast-growing fintech stocks that will come out of COVID-19 even better. Verizon is a steady telecom name with a monstrous yield approaching 5%. Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B)...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

Arista’s cloud networking solutions power modern data centers. Union Pacific operates one of the largest freight railroads in North America. One of the most important attributes any company can possess is a durable competitive advantage. Businesses that hope to outperform their peers need to be superior in some way. They need something that sets them apart from the pack. That could be a recognizable brand name, a better product, or a cost-efficient scale. Or it could be something more subtle, such as brilliant leadership or a great corporate culture.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy