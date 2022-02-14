ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Long Island Couples Share Secrets To Lasting Love

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couples showed their commitment...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Cody Enterprise

Cody love stories – Local couples share their histories

This Valentine’s Day, the Cody Enterprise is putting a spotlight on six local couples, in various stages of life. From a couple just starting their journey together, to Cody’s “royal” duo, these lovebirds share what makes their romance work, and presents all relationship goals. Emily and...
CODY, WY
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Area ‘Lovebird’ Couples Enjoy Lasting Loves

The title of many popular songs by well known artists, television episodes, and even a 1929 gangland murder, Valentine’s Day is a solid fixture in modern day Western pop culture. It’s origins and connections may have been lost to most of the love-struck, but the day has been celebrated annually on Feb. 14 since the Middle Ages. Thought to have been linked to the return of “lovebirds” in the Spring and their courtship behavior, today’s area couples are likely to employ exchanging greeting cards, candy, flowers, gifts of jewelry, or sharing a special romantic dinner for their demonstrations of love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guideposts.org

Could the Secret to Lasting Love Simply Involve Kindness?

In a series of studies dating back to the mid-1980s, psychologist John Gottman identified a fascinating factor in predicting whether loving relationships would last over time—the ability to tolerate uncomfortable feelings without becoming physiologically reactive or upset. Gottman studied newly married couples by interviewing them while they were connected...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

7 Ways That Healthy Attachment Helps Form Long-lasting Love

Everyone wants to find that special someone with who they can build a future. But finding love and maintaining a healthy attachment is quite a difficult task. Most people can’t differentiate between lust and love, so they jump into a relationship solely based on attraction. But love is not all about looks or about material conditions. To find love, you need to open up your heart and learn to become emotionally attached to your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's the key to lasting love? Couples married for over 60 years weigh in

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend upwards of $24 billion this Valentine’s Day. While you can't go wrong with flowers, chocolates, or a sentimental card, we may still be left searching for answers to an age-old question: What is the key to long lasting love?. The U.S....
SYRACUSE, NY
News 12

Long Island Birthday Smiles

It's a celebration! Is your or a loved one's birthday coming up? Let us know! Send us your photos and you could end up on air and News12.com!. Use the #LIBirthdaySmiles on Instagram or Twitter or use the form below. Don't forget to let us know your name, where you're...
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

Secrets to a Lasting Marriage

When Robert and Wilma Huffaker were married on Christmas Eve in 1946, they were 20 and 18 years old, respectively. Now, just over 75 years later, the couple continues to honor the commitment they made to each other every day, and they try to pass on encouragement to others who hope to lead long-lasting marriages, too.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
11Alive

Couple married for 71 years shares love story

DACULA, Ga. — Ann and Ken Hetzel have been married for 71 years. They're 96 and 90 now. The couple loves spending together out on the water. They had a sailboat here on Lake Lanier for 20 years and they would go out nearly every weekend. But they said...
DACULA, GA
Marshall Independent

Sharing the love

Valentine’s Day is a special time for the Erdmann family — in fact, they start preparing for it months in advance. That’s because it takes time to make and mail out hundreds of valentine cards for U.S. military service members overseas. Making valentines for the troops has...
BALATON, MN
southernthing.com

Georgia couple married 70 years shares sweet secret to their success

A Georgia couple isn't just celebrating a day of love this Valentine's Day -- they're celebrating 70 years of it. Wendell and Nancy Davis, of Dacula, Ga., were married on Feb. 9, 1952, after months of communicating mostly through letters in a love story fit for the screen. Keep reading...
DACULA, GA
seenthemagazine.com

Terri Orbuch “The Love Doctor” Shares Secrets To A Lasting Relationship

Want to know the secrets to a lasting relationship? The Love Doctor, Terri Orbuch is in!. As a young professor of sociology at the University of Michigan in the 1990s, Terri Orbuch would often ask her friends to set her up on blind dates. “I was single and didn’t know a soul in Michigan,” she recalls. “I told everyone they could fix me up with whomever they wanted to.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

