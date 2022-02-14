Long Island Couples Share Secrets To Lasting Love

The title of many popular songs by well known artists, television episodes, and even a 1929 gangland murder, Valentine’s Day is a solid fixture in modern day Western pop culture. It’s origins and connections may have been lost to most of the love-struck, but the day has been celebrated annually on Feb. 14 since the Middle Ages. Thought to have been linked to the return of “lovebirds” in the Spring and their courtship behavior, today’s area couples are likely to employ exchanging greeting cards, candy, flowers, gifts of jewelry, or sharing a special romantic dinner for their demonstrations of love.

