Eugene, OR

Portland man pleads guilty in federal court to robbing Eugene marijuana dispensary

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 1 day ago
A Portland man affiliated with two of the city's gangs pleaded guilty Monday in federal court of robbing the Green Therapy marijuana dispensary in Eugene.

The defendant, Timothy Christopher Gaines, also pleaded guilty to federal charges for using and carrying a gun in connection to the violent robbery, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Gaines and an accomplice robbed the dispensary of several jars of marijuana and $912 in cash, according to court documents. Gaines allegedly brandished a gun during the robbery and pointed it at an employee cowering on the floor, the DOJ said.

Gaines was first charged by a criminal complaint of robbery on June 25, 2020, and a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment with the same charge later that summer on July 23.

A superseding indictment Oct. 20, 2020, added a charge for using and carrying a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Gaines is affiliated with the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers, two allied Portland street gangs, the DOJ added.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a seven-year minimum, a $250,000 fine and a five-year term for supervised release. He will be sentenced on April 26 before U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Eugene police and the Portland Police Bureau.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Portland, OR
