Victoria County, TX

20 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County Monday

By Don Brubaker
 23 hours ago
VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department said there are 20 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday.

There are 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 15,790 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

Victoria County has had 16,318 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports 386 people in Victoria County have died from this disease.

The health department tells us that since June 24, 74.93 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.

