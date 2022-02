ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Cute the trumpets! Let’s make some noise for the 10th Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (CALF) in the Storybook Capital of America® from June 9-11 celebrating the work of Caldecott Medal artist and author Sophie Blackall. We are cooking up something so tasty that Sophie’s “Wild Boars” have declared it “delightful,” “delicious” and “divine.” If you’re starving for fun, register for CALF today! Registration for the festival is now open at www.abilenecalf.com. Thursday events are free. Passes for Friday and Saturday are $8 for children 3-12 (2 and under are free) and $13 for ages 13 and up through May 15. After that date, passes are $11 for children and $16 for ages 13 and up. Some optional activities such as workshops fill up fast.

