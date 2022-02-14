Illinois-Chattanooga football moved to a Thursday night

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s home game against Chattanooga has been moved up two days from Saturday, Sept. 24th to Thursday, Sept. 22nd, the school announced on Monday. This is the second weeknight game for the Illini, with the Big Ten opener at Indiana previously announced as a Friday night game on Sept. 2nd.

“I’m excited for our players to experience another primetime atmosphere at Memorial Stadium,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. “It’s a unique opportunity to bring a Thursday night game to our schedule. The energy that our fans and the Block I students will bring under the lights will make for a great college football environment.”

2022 Illinois Football Schedule

Date Opponent Sat., Aug. 27 Wyoming Fri., Sept. 2 at Indiana Sat., Sept. 10 Virginia (Varsity I Day) Thu., Sept. 22 Chattanooga (Hall of Fame Weekend) Sat., Oct. 1 at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 8 Iowa Sat., Oct. 15 Minnesota (Homecoming/With Illinois Celebration) Sat., Oct. 29 at Nebraska Sat., Nov. 5 Michigan State (Dads Day) Sat., Nov. 12 Purdue Sat., Nov. 19 at Michigan Sat., Nov. 26 at Northwestern Sat., Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

