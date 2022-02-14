ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois-Chattanooga football moved to a Thursday night

By Bret Beherns
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s home game against Chattanooga has been moved up two days from Saturday, Sept. 24th to Thursday, Sept. 22nd, the school announced on Monday. This is the second weeknight game for the Illini, with the Big Ten opener at Indiana previously announced as a Friday night game on Sept. 2nd.

“I’m excited for our players to experience another primetime atmosphere at Memorial Stadium,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. “It’s a unique opportunity to bring a Thursday night game to our schedule. The energy that our fans and the Block I students will bring under the lights will make for a great college football environment.”

2022 Illinois Football Schedule

Date Opponent
Sat., Aug. 27 Wyoming
Fri., Sept. 2 at Indiana
Sat., Sept. 10 Virginia (Varsity I Day)
Thu., Sept. 22 Chattanooga (Hall of Fame Weekend)
Sat., Oct. 1 at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 8 Iowa
Sat., Oct. 15 Minnesota (Homecoming/With Illinois Celebration)
Sat., Oct. 29 at Nebraska
Sat., Nov. 5 Michigan State (Dads Day)
Sat., Nov. 12 Purdue
Sat., Nov. 19 at Michigan
Sat., Nov. 26 at Northwestern
Sat., Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game
Community Policy