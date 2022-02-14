Little Free Library memorial honors teen who loved to read

It’s International Book Giving Day and one Minot family is giving out books for a special reason.

Eighteen-year-old Jocelyn Thomas died in 2015 and her family wanted to honor her memory and love of books by having a Little Free Library in their yard.

The memorial library holds around 40 books for both children and adults.

The books are donated by family, friends, neighbors and more.

Joleen Thomas, Jocelyn’s mother, says it’s important to have opportunities like this.

“I think it’s really important because, in today’s society, where everything is very technology-based, it just feels good to have a book in your hand,” said Joleen. “And books are getting to be kind of a special thing so if we can share that with people, that’s again, something she loved.”

All of the books are free and you can bring them back, pass them on or exchange them.

You can visit the Thomas’s Little Free Library at 611 17th St SW.

You can also view Little Free Libraries in your area.

