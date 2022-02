Coral reefs are one of the most important yet delicate ecosystems on the planet. Despite covering less than 1% of the ocean, they are home to 25% of marine life and support the livelihoods of as many as 1 billion people. Hundreds of millions of people depend on coral reefs as a source of food. The beautiful reefs power coastal economies around the world through tourism, fishing, and recreation. They are a source of medicinal compounds for drugs that treat cancer, viruses, and more. And they shelter coastlines from storms and erosion, absorbing approximately 97% of the energy from waves during events like hurricanes and storm surges.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO