Men’s track moves into national top five

By ArkansasRazorbacks.com
nwahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImpressive performances over the weekend, which included a pair of school records, elevated the Razorbacks to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA national rating index, marking the highest position for Arkansas this indoor season, moving up from No. 12 last week. North Carolina A&T moved back into the No. 1...

www.nwahomepage.com

Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Miami's path to a top five class in 2023

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes football program have big goals for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Inside the building, UM has their sights set on a top five finish at the end of the first full recruiting cycle of the Cristobal era at UM. After taking only 14 commitments in...
MIAMI, FL
nwahomepage.com

Stantavious Smith Releases Top 10 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Albany (Ga.) Dougherty Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Stantavious Smith has narrowed his 30 offers down to 10 schools. Smith, 6-3, 265, has Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Georgia, Oregon, Jackson State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and South Carolina in his Top 10 he released Monday. Arkansas offered Smith on July 7, 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Speedy DB Releases Top 10 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Ocoee (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star defensive back Zachary Tobe has released his Top 10 schools with Arkansas on the list. Tobe, 6-2, 170, has on his list of 10 schools, in addition to Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, FAU, Duke, UCF, Kentucky, Purdue, North Carolina and Iowa State. Tobe was first offered by Arkansas on Jan. 25, but then Dominique Bowman reoffered him on this past Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs Catch Fire In Second Half, Sweep Mizzou, 88-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
nwahomepage.com

Reacting to a wild week in Hog Hoops

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson joins our Pig Trail team live and reacts the the wild week Arkansas men’s basketball has had. The Hogs knocked off No. 1 Auburn in Tuesday, only the second time in program history that the Razorbacks have defeated the top-ranked team in the nation. The came back to earth on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Alabama on the road. Watch our reactions in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nwahomepage.com

Hog football offering recruits with serious size

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we break down a few prospects that the Razorbacks have recently extended offers to. And one thing is clear across the board, Sam Pittman and his staff are focusing on brining a lot more size into the trenches. What are their chances...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dartmouthsports.com

Huge Day for Men’s Track and Field with Top Performances at BU and Yale

The Dartmouth men's track and field team competed at the Giegengack Invitational and at the BU Valentine Invitational on Saturday. The Giegengack Invitational was held at Yale's Coxe Cage while the Valentine Invitational was held at Boston University's Track and Tennis Center. BU HIGHLIGHTS. Myles Epstein finished fourth in the...
TENNIS
hsusports.com

HSU Plays Rattlers Tight, Drops Final Doubleheader

PORTLAND, Texas – On the final day of the Portland Tournament down in Portland, Texas, Henderson State played the St. Mary's Rattlers for the second time in less than 24 hours, with the second time around showing STMU eeking out a narrow victory, 3-1. The Reddies fell to tournament host Texas A&M-Kingsville in the second game, 6-0. Henderson matched the Rattlers in game number one with eight hits asErika Bittinger claimed two hits in the effort. Monica Monreal and Brooke Johnson were the only players to see a hit in each game today as both Reddies spent time in the circle, as well.
PORTLAND, TX
Record-Journal

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland on Sunday. NO. 13 ILLINOIS 73, NORTHWESTERN 66. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 19 points and 15...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Hog focusing on size

Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻‍♂️👩🏾‍🍳👮🏽‍♀️. In this week's Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we break down a few prospects that the Razorbacks have recently extended offers to. And one thing is clear across the board, Sam Pittman and his staff are focusing on brining a lot more size into the trenches.
COLLEGE SPORTS

