Killeen police respond to major crash on SH 195, 2 airlifted

Killeen police responded to a major crash Sunday night in which two drivers were airlifted to the hospital.

At around 10 p.m. officers dispatched to the 10000 Block of State Highway 195 in reference to the crash, said police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Honda CRV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of SH 195 struck a silver Nissan Sentra traveling north.

"After impact, the Honda CRV came to a rest in the center grass median area and the Nissan came to a rest in the grass area on the east side of the roadway," said police.

The driver of the Honda, a man, and driver of the Nissan, woman, were both airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition, according to police.

"Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this crash and there is no other information at this time," said police.