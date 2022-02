Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India after racking up operating losses of more than $2 billion over the last 10 years. This decision had far-reaching implications, prompting employees to seek government protections amid multiple protests, while dealers have also sought help from the Indian government after they were exposed to potential liability concerns. The head of Ford India – Anurag Mehrotra – then resigned, even though the automaker will continue to import and sell vehicles in that market. Now, it seems that the current Ford EV pivot may have it reconsidering its decision to stop manufacturing in India, according to Reuters.

