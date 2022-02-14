ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo health officials expressed concerns about Pueblo D70 COVID-19 mitigation plan

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 1 day ago

Pueblo public health officials have voiced concern about school District 70's recently implemented COVID-19 mitigation plan, according to a Feb. 7 email obtained through a public records request and sent to the Chieftain by a Pueblo D70 community member.

District 70’s plan, which ends mask wearing and contact tracing requirements for schools, was officially implemented Feb. 4. That same day, public health officials met with Pueblo D70 officials to discuss concerns about the mitigation plan.

"D70 is implementing a 'don't ask don't tell' policy regarding COVID - several teachers and parents have already complained," according to the email sent by public health director Randy Evetts.

"Communication is only about what the district will not do but does not clearly identify what the district will do to mitigate the spread of the virus in schools," Evetts said, according to the email.

The email also expressed concerns about D70's modifications to quarantine requirements and removal of contact tracing requirements.

"We are concerned about students and staff who are medically fragile," according to the email. "How will the District address their safety and well-being?"

According to the email, Pueblo D70 agreed to work on implementing several mitigation measures in response to public health officials' concerns. The district agreed to try to improve school ventilation, sanitization, social distancing, cohorting when possible and sending symptomatic students home.

The district also has agreed to finalize a plan to address "medically fragile" students and staff. PDPHE also requested that the district reinstate on-site vaccine clinics.

Artificial Intelligence Program at PCC:PCC becomes first Colorado school to offer Intel artificial intelligence program

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Alec Baldwin and "Rust" movie producers sued by family of cinematographer who was killed

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#Mitigation#D70#Pdphe
The Hill

GOP boycotts Biden Fed nominees' vote as bank fights inflation

Republican senators blocked votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees Tuesday, leaving the future of the central bank in question amid surging inflation. Each of the 12 Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a Tuesday meeting where the panel was set to vote on Biden’s five Fed nominees, along with his pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Their refusal to attend the meeting meant the panel did not have a quorum, a sufficient number of senators present to hold a vote on nominees under Senate rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

1K+
Followers
282
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy