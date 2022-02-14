Jury selection begins for Pueblo man accused of murdering his wife two years ago

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Pueblo man accused of murdering his wife two years ago.

Rashad Jackson, 24, is charged with second-degree murde in the death of Greythonia Richmond.

Jackson told police in February 2020 that he never meant to kill his wife, but admitted to moving her body in a stroller to a place where she'd be found after realizing she was dead, according to an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain.

An affidavit is a written statement confirmed by oath or affirmation, for use as evidence in court.

Jackson reported a body in an alley in the area of Baystate Ave and Spruce Street in southwest Pueblo in the afternoon of Feb. 17, 2020, according to police.

The body, which had a large white teddy bear next to it, was confirmed to be Richmond.

She had facial injuries including a split and dried bloody lip and possibly a missing or broken front tooth, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a video allegedly showing a man wearing the same clothes as Jackson, pushing a stroller with a covering over the front.

During questioning, Jackson allegedly confessed to hitting his wife with a closed fist multiple times during an argument the night before, according to the affidavit.

The alleged argument was about presents for one of their two young children, and about getting jobs.

Jackson told investigators they eventually stopped fighting, and slept for a while. He said they woke up a few hours later, had sex, and went back to sleep.

However, when Jackson woke up, Richmond was not breathing, according to the affidavit.

After attempting to wake her up and perform CPR, Jackson went to find a place to put his wife's body, it says. He put her in a stroller and moved her into the alley, according to the affidavit.

Jackson told police that he put a large teddy bear he found in a neighbor's yard next to the body so "she wouldn't be alone."

After several hours, Jackson called police to report the body, he said.

It was unclear how long jury selection would take.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

