ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Hue Jackson, Grambling already lose offensive coordinator. Art Briles is target, says report

By Ethan Sands, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5YnD_0eEPGdMR00

Grambling State football  coach Hue Jackson is in search of a new offensive coordinator after Ted White has reportedly been hired as an offensive assistant with the NFL's  Houston Texans.

On Feb. 2, Jackson recognized multiple coaches that he had recruited to be part of his first staff with Tigers. Less than two weeks later, White has a new job. according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

More: As Hue Jackson works to build Grambling State, his NFL past is never far behind

More: Hue Jackson announces largest signing class in Grambling State football history

In need of a replacement,  FootballScoop reported Monday that Grambling is targeting former Baylor and Houston Cougars coach  Art Briles.

Briles, 66, was the coach of the Cougars from 2002-07 and at Baylor from 2008-15.

Briles was fired by Baylor in April 2016 when an investigation found that Briles and his staff either ignored or covered up reports of sexual assault by players.

Grambling State hasn't announced Jackson's coaching staff, but when asked about who he has hired, athletic director Trayvean Scott told the News-Star on Monday that "we will release the staff soon."

White, 45, was born in Baton Rogue and was a star quarterback at Howard (1995-98) and played in the NFL for five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but never appeared in a regular season game.

After his playing career ended with stints in NFL Europe and the CFL, White became a college coach. His first job was quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Texas Southern (2006-08), followed by offensive coordinator jobs at Howard (2011-16), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2016-17) and Prairie View A&M (2018-19).

He joined the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020 as QB coach but the league folded.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Hue Jackson, Grambling already lose offensive coordinator. Art Briles is target, says report

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

G-Men Nation: Grambling Head Coach Hue Jackson Sit Down

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Grambling football is entering a new era, and new Head Coach Hue Jackson is leading the way. After 20 years away from coaching college football, Jackson made his return to the collegiate ranks last season as Tennessee State’s offensive coordinator under former NFL running back Eddie George. This year, the former NFL Head Coach will be the man in charge of Tiger football. Jackson served as Head Coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18. In an exclusive interview with KTAL Sports’ Sam Rothman, Jackson chats about why he is excited for this new venture, how he approached recruiting, and his plans for Grambling football.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Art Briles Landing A New Job: College Football Fans React

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles is back in the mix as far as coaching jobs at the college level. On Monday, FootballScoop‘s Zach Burnett reported that Grambling is showing interest in bringing Briles on as an offensive coordinator. Briles hasn’t coached NCAA football since his ousting at Baylor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Art Briles is reportedly a target for an OC role at a surprising school, which would be his first college job since the 2015 season

In May 2016, Art Briles was fired as the Baylor Bears’ head coach following a scandal on how the school handled sexual assault claims, many of which involved football players. That scandal led to many other firings (including school president Ken Starr) and resignations (including athletic director Ian McCaw, and Starr from his chancellor role), but Briles’ particular involvement in it (specifically, with court filings showing his texts) means there’s a lot of backlash to any idea of hiring him. And he hasn’t worked in college football since then. But that may be about to change, as per a report from FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett that the FCS Grambling State Tigers (where Hue Jackson is the head coach) are “targeting” Briles (seen above in 2015 with Baylor) as their next offensive coordinator. Here’s more from Barnett’s piece:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Grambling, LA
Football
brproud.com

Grambling State University & Hue Jackson agree to 4 year, $1.6M contract

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ahead of Thursday’s University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisor’s meeting where Hue Jackson’s contract with Grambling State is expected to be approved, details of his deal with the University have been released. Jackson is under contract with Grambling State through the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sean Payton Using Super Bowl Week to Interview for Next Job

It hasn't even been three weeks since the longtime New Orleans Saints Head Coach announced he was leaving the franchise and he's already interviewing for jobs. During the week, Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan said he does not believe Payton is done coaching in the NFL and that Payton wants to coach in a bigger market.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Art Briles
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown for Rams in Super Bowl 56

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are not in the Super Bowl 56, but they are making rounds on social media thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ scored the first touchdown of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and all eyes quickly turned on Mayfield and his relationship with the wide receiver during their time together with the Browns. To recall, Beckham’s frustration with the team and his lack of touches with Mayfield as the quarterback led to his midseason exit from Cleveland, eventually signing with the Rams after clearing waivers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Grambling State#Tigers#Pro Football Network#Howard University#Footballscoop#Baylor#Cougars#Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
NFL
The News-Star

The News-Star

626
Followers
400
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy