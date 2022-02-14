Top 2023 Receiver Kyler Kasper Includes UCLA Football in New Top 10

One of the top wideouts in the country is considering the Bruins alongside USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame and other power programs.

The Bruins have made it to the next stage in their pursuit of one of the highest-rated receivers in the nation.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced the top 10 semifinalists in his recruitment on Twitter on Saturday, and UCLA football was one of those semifinalists. Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Arizona State and Miami (FL) are the other teams still in contention for the Williams Field (AZ) product.

Kasper also had offers from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Penn State, Utah and Vanderbilt, but none of those schools made Kasper's latest cut.

Kasper reeled in his offer from the Bruins on June 22, then he visited campus on August 3.

The 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all have Kasper pegged as a four-star recruit. Rivals is the highest on Kasper, slotting him in as the No. 72 player in the country, while the 247Sports Composite has him at No. 121 and ESPN has him at No. 201.

Kasper is a consensus top-30 receiver in his class and top-five player in the state of Arizona.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout took a major leap as a junior for Williams Field this past fall, racking up 943 yards and nine touchdowns on 51 receptions while leading his team to a 10-3 record. Before the breakout season, Kasper had already accepted an invite to next year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

UCLA's receiving room is already set to undergo major changes heading into 2022, with Kyle Philips leaving for the NFL Draft and Chase Cota and Keontez Lewis transferring away. Kazmeir Allen will be a redshirt senior, Kam Brown will be a redshirt junior and Duke transfer Jake Bobo will be in his final year of eligibility, with that trio catching passes from super senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

All of those offensive weapons could very well be out the door come 2023, by which point Logan Loya, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Jadyn Marshall will be the most experienced receivers in the room.

Kasper is the sixth class of 2023 receiver to reel in an offer from coach Chip Kelly and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel, and he is the only uncommitted one who comes from outside of California. Rico Flores, Malachi Riley, Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray are all in-state prospects, and Flores also has the Bruins in his top 10.

Any of of those prospects could be the next big piece for UCLA's pass attack starting in 2023, but there are still 10 months to go until the next signing period and plenty more dominos left to fall. The Bruins will need a commitment out of a receiver in the upcoming class – from Kasper or someone else – it's just the timeline and fits that are left in the air.

UCLA does not have a single 2023 commit at any position, putting them next to Arizona State, Washington and Washington State at the bottom of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings as of mid-February.

