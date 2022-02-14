ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top 2023 Receiver Kyler Kasper Includes UCLA Football in New Top 10

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEJED_0eEPGcTi00

One of the top wideouts in the country is considering the Bruins alongside USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame and other power programs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bruins have made it to the next stage in their pursuit of one of the highest-rated receivers in the nation.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced the top 10 semifinalists in his recruitment on Twitter on Saturday, and UCLA football was one of those semifinalists. Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Arizona State and Miami (FL) are the other teams still in contention for the Williams Field (AZ) product.

Kasper also had offers from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Penn State, Utah and Vanderbilt, but none of those schools made Kasper's latest cut.

Kasper reeled in his offer from the Bruins on June 22, then he visited campus on August 3.

The 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all have Kasper pegged as a four-star recruit. Rivals is the highest on Kasper, slotting him in as the No. 72 player in the country, while the 247Sports Composite has him at No. 121 and ESPN has him at No. 201.

Kasper is a consensus top-30 receiver in his class and top-five player in the state of Arizona.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout took a major leap as a junior for Williams Field this past fall, racking up 943 yards and nine touchdowns on 51 receptions while leading his team to a 10-3 record. Before the breakout season, Kasper had already accepted an invite to next year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

UCLA's receiving room is already set to undergo major changes heading into 2022, with Kyle Philips leaving for the NFL Draft and Chase Cota and Keontez Lewis transferring away. Kazmeir Allen will be a redshirt senior, Kam Brown will be a redshirt junior and Duke transfer Jake Bobo will be in his final year of eligibility, with that trio catching passes from super senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

All of those offensive weapons could very well be out the door come 2023, by which point Logan Loya, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Jadyn Marshall will be the most experienced receivers in the room.

Kasper is the sixth class of 2023 receiver to reel in an offer from coach Chip Kelly and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel, and he is the only uncommitted one who comes from outside of California. Rico Flores, Malachi Riley, Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray are all in-state prospects, and Flores also has the Bruins in his top 10.

Any of of those prospects could be the next big piece for UCLA's pass attack starting in 2023, but there are still 10 months to go until the next signing period and plenty more dominos left to fall. The Bruins will need a commitment out of a receiver in the upcoming class – from Kasper or someone else – it's just the timeline and fits that are left in the air.

UCLA does not have a single 2023 commit at any position, putting them next to Arizona State, Washington and Washington State at the bottom of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings as of mid-February.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reveals Who She Dated In College

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are college sweethearts, both attending the University of Georgia. The college relationship wasn’t always a smooth one, though. Kelly Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, told Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast this week that she and Matthew had...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Wideouts#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Twitter#Espn#Williams Field#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

In Photos: How Sean McVay Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Sean McVay is only 36 years old, but don’t count on the Los Angeles Rams head coach being an NFL lifer. Earlier this week, McVay admitted that he’ll probably step away from the game sooner than many expect him to. McVay is getting married this summer to his...
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
475
Followers
586
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy